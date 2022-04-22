Kennidi Penn, with Friendswood FFA, leans against her red brangus heifer, Harriet, as she waits for the start of the Junior Breeding Beef Show at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo in Hitchcock on Friday.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
George Faust, with Get Your Grill On, butterflies shrimp for the Seafood Cook-off entry at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo in Hitchcock on Friday.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Brittany Norman, with Colts 4H, bathes her heifer, Rei, as she gets ready for the Junior Breeding Beef Show at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo in Hitchcock on Friday.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Marty Haley, right with the Masonic organization Wahoo Grotto, makes balloon animals Friday on opening day of the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo in Hitchcock.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Ric Garcia, right, with the cook-off team Family Tradition, wraps shrimp and jalapeño slices in bacon for the Seafood Cook-off at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo in Hitchcock on Friday.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Addisyn Nyberg, with Lonesome Dove 4H, practices showing Lucy, a miniature hereford heifer, Friday before the Junior Breeding Beef Show at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo in Hitchcock.
