Not surprisingly, Texas leaders were supportive of President Donald Trump‘s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican, called Kavanaugh “a fantastic choice,” in a tweet.
“Judge Kavanaugh is extremely well qualified,” Weber said. “Wishing him the best as he begins the confirmation process.”
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz initially lobbied against Kavanaugh’s nomination. In a call Monday, he called Kavanaugh an “unreliable” conservative. After the nomination, however, he stood by the president’s man.
“[Kavanaugh] is by any measure one of the most respected federal judges in the country, and I fully expect that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed and will be confirmed this fall,” Cruz said during a radio appearance on The Michael Berry Show.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn called Kavanaugh an “exceptionally qualified jurist.”
“As the Senate begins what will be a thorough review of his record, it’s disappointing that some Democrats already rejected this nomination before it was even made,” Cornyn said. “I hope Democrats will consider Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination on the merits, and I look forward to meeting with him soon in advance of a hearing.”
Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings likely will begin in September or October, before the mid-term elections.
FINANCE REPORT DEADLINE
Candidates for Congress are scheduled to submit campaign finance reports for the second quarter of the year by July 15. The reports will show how much money candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate raised from April 1 to June 30.
On the Senate side, campaigns have started to leak their fundraising numbers before the official reporting dates.
The Washington Examiner reported Tuesday that Cruz raised $4 million in the quarter and had $10 million in the bank. The paper cited a “Cruz insider” as its source.
U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging Cruz, announced late Wednesday that he had raised $10.4 million over the past three months. O’Rourke has out-raised Cruz in four of the past five quarters.
O’Rourke’s campaign said he had about $14 million on hand going into the final months of the campaign.
Neither U.S. Rep. Randy Weber nor Adrienne Bell have indicated publicly how much they raised for their races in Texas’ 14th Congressional District. There was a big gap between the two in April, when the first quarter reports were released. At that time, Weber had $441,955 in cash on hand.
Bell only had about $6,810 in cash in April.
NOTEBOOK
Galveston Independent School District Trustee Jeff Temple told The Daily News reporter Matt DeGrood he won’t seek re-election to the school board this fall. Temple has served on the board since 2012. ... In the international spotlight this week: La Marque native Kay Bailey Hutchison. The U.S. Ambassador to NATO has been called on to spin President Donald Trump’s harsh words to NATO into a more diplomatic message on FOX, CBS, CNN and NPR in recent days. ... Santa Fe Independent School District Board of Trustees President J.R. “Rusty” Norman on Monday said the district didn’t know about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick‘s offer to donate 10 metal detectors to the district until the district was contacted by reporters. ... Local candidates can start filing for a place on November’s ballot July 21. The local elections coincide with the Nov. 6 general elections.
Political Buzz will take a break next week to celebrate the nuptials of Andrew Ferguson and Amy Clark.
Can we please quit electing these spineless nitwits? The constant pandering is nauseating.
