Cook-off teams from across the county gathered on Pier 21 in Galveston to put their skills to the test at the 23rd Annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday.

The event, in which teams vie for titles in several categories including chicken, ribs, brisket and wild game, also features children's activities and live music. Funds raised from the cook-off benefit local charities and organizations through the Yaga's Children's Fund.  

Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014.

