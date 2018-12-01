GALVESTON
A major wreck on 25th Street between a motorcycle and car Saturday afternoon has caused delays, Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.
A single rider on a motorcycle collided with a minivan carrying two adults and three children, Hancock said. All six people were transported to the hospital, but there were no life threatening injuries, Hancock said.
"Though the incident occurred several hours ago, the investigation is ongoing," Hancock said.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor, he said.
