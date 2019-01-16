GALVESTON
Businesses that want to operate a valet parking service in Galveston likely will have to provide their own off-street parking, some city council members said during a Wednesday meeting.
Discussions about regulating valet parking emerged last month with a draft ordinance, which outlined a registration fee and standards for drop-off and pick-up areas.
Some downtown businesses interested in establishing regulations requested city discussions, city officials said.
While the ordinance still needs revision, the city council likely would act to prevent valet services from parking vehicles on public streets, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“If it’s a commercial operation using valet parking, they should not be using city streets,” Collins said.
Valet operators shouldn’t be taking up public paid parking spaces, Collins said.
Availability of off-street surface lots shouldn’t be a problem if only a few downtown businesses want to provide valet services, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
But if more businesses want to offer valet services, there isn’t a lot of space downtown for large surface lots, he said.
“In the historic areas, surface lots are not something that we like to see,” Brown said.
Businesses operating valet services in primarily residential areas, where land for large parking isn’t as readily available, might have to pursue other options, said Steve Cunningham, a Wyndham Hotel Group hotel complex general manager.
He manages, among other hotels, The Tremont House, 2300 Mechanic St. downtown, which offers valet service on a private lot.
“I don’t know that you’re going to be able to make this one-size-fits-all,” Cunningham said.
The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., offers valet parking services for some events, but its location in a residential neighborhood limits uses for surface lots, Museum Director Joan Marshall said.
“My argument would be nonprofits would be exempted,” Marshall said. “We’re in a neighborhood, so there are no lots to acquire.”
The museum has informal agreements to use some nearby business lots, but those aren’t guaranteed, Marshall said.
As Galveston grows, the service could become more popular among residents, Cunningham said.
“Galvestonians don’t valet,” Cunningham said. “Visitors valet, but as soon as it gets hard to find a parking space, Galvestonians will change.”
Although council members are scheduled to discuss the draft ordinance during a Jan. 24 workshop meeting, they’ll likely push back a vote until February.
This seems unnecessary. Resident or visitor, if I’m going somewhere with a car, I have a right to park on a public street without parking restrictions. What difference does it make who does the actual parking?
