GALVESTON
Almost 18,000 people voted Tuesday in Galveston County, shattering the previous record and setting the pace for what’s expected to be one of the highest-turnout elections ever.
At 5 p.m. on the first day of early voting, 17,749 people had cast ballots, and people still were in line at some of the 31 voting sites, according to the Galveston County Election Office.
Turnout dwarfed the 11,022 people who voted on the first day of early voting in 2016 and represented about 7 percent of the more than 226,000 registered voters in the county.
Before polls opened at 8 a.m., lines of people dozens deep stood in front of the county’s more popular polling places.
At the Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St. in Galveston, the line of voters queued up before polls opened and wound a circle around the Confederate statue in front of the building.
In other locations, voters stretched into parking lots and around buildings.
There were no reports of wide-spread problems at the polls Tuesday, although some people waited more than an hour to vote at some locations during the initial surge. Near the end of the day, there appeared to be little to no wait at any of the county’s voting sites.
The Galveston County Clerk’s Office is operating 31 early-voting polling places this year. More polling places are operating this year in attempt to allow people more space to spread out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered six extra days of early voting for this year’s election.
“I don’t think I have been so excited to vote than I was this morning,” said League City resident Mandalyn Salazar.
Salazar said she had planned to vote at the North County Annex building, 174 Calder Road in League City, but went to a different site, at the League City Recreation Center, after noticing the long wait at her first choice.
Salazar was excited by the number of older people she saw voting, she said.
“It made me feel that despite whatever’s going on, they felt they were safe and that voting was important to them” Salazar said.
Cynthia McNelty, of Hitchcock, celebrated her husband, Carl’s, birthday by inviting friends and relatives to vote and post pictures, she said.
“This year seemed extra important because of all the things that have been happening in the world, with COVID, all the racial tension and everything,” she said. “We felt we needed to have our voices heard, even though we always vote, all the time.”
The McNeltys voted at Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, and it went very smoothly, Cynthia McNelty said.
McNelty estimated she was the fifth person in line just before the polls opened about 8 a.m.
A poll worker came out, asked all the people waiting some coronavirus-related questions, and then let them in, she said. The entire process took about 10 minutes.
“I would have stood there all day if I had to,” she said.
There were unusual sights to see during the first day of early voting. Katherine Herrin, of La Marque, swore she saw a “little old lady” wearing an Antifa face mask, and joked she took a free tour at the Santa Fe Independent School District Museum after voting in the new polling site this year.
“I vote early every time, and normally I’m the only one there,” Herrin said. This year, she was surprised to be joined by five other people, she said.
Poll workers at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St., reported only three people in angry moods. There was a big morning influx of voters at the Justice Center, where, as of 3:30 p.m., 318 citizens had cast their ballots, said Bill Sargent, former deputy county clerk who was now helping with the election as a poll worker.
In a normal year, the Justice Center might see about 90 voters at most on the first day of early voting, Sargent said.
“We’ve never seen it like this before here,” Sargent said.
Robyn Bushong, a Galveston resident, voted at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Bushong noticed voting in the church had been moved to a bigger room in the building this year.
Bushong appreciated the precautions the county had taken to allow people to vote during the pandemic, she said.
Voters were provided with cotton swabs and were asked to sanitize their hands as they moved in and out of the voting location. A team of workers wiped down machines after they were used and everyone was wearing masks, she said.
“I’m very impressed with the amount of time and effort the county and the election officials spent on design and planning,” Bushong said.
Early voting runs through Friday and then resumes again from Monday to Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
