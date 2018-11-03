GALVESTON
More than 90,000 people voted early in Galveston County in 2018, more than doubling the number of votes that were cast in the same period during the 2014 midterm elections.
More than 32 percent of registered voters in the county voted early, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office. A total of 90,166 voted early in Galveston County.
Across Texas, turnout has been similarly large. In the state’s 30 most populous counties, where 78 percent of registered voters live, more than 39 percent of registered voters turned out to cast ballots early.
The voter turnout didn’t quite match the early vote turnout from the 2016 elections, when about 48 percent of registered voters in the county voted early.
In recent years, early voting has generally surpassed turnout on actual election days.
During the 2016 presidential election, 102,143 people voted early, compared to 23,193 on Election Day.
In 2014, 40,991 people voted early and 23,958 voted on election day.
It remains to be seen what the early vote turnout means in terms of results, and whether the election will make any significant changes to the political leadership in the state or in local communities.
On Tuesday, the final voters in the long midterm campaign season will make their picks for candidates running for, among other things, U.S. Senate, Texas Governor, Texas Attorney General and Texas Land Commissioner.
Locally, there are elections for U.S. and state representatives, for League City city council and for the Santa Fe Independent School District Board of Trustees, among other races. The College of the Mainland is also seeking a $162.5 million bond.
On Tuesday, the county will open 35 polling locations around Galveston County. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.