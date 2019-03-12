GALVESTON
The county will spend more than $600,000 to build two new pavilions and three new permanent restrooms at four of its parks.
County commissioners on Monday approved two requests for proposals for the projects. The county still must finalize contracts for the project. That might not happen until April.
Under the first project, crews will construct pre-fabricated restroom facilities at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, Elva Lobit Park in League City and Carbide Park in La Marque. That bid was awarded to the Nevada-based Public Restroom Co., which submitted a $399,870 bid for the project.
The second project will see the construction of two new pavilions at Elva Lobit Park and at the Fort Travis Seashore Park on Bolivar Peninsula. Galveston’s J.W. Kelso Co. submitted a $195,760 bid for that project.
The new facilities will be constructed this year, said Julie Diaz, the county’s director of parks and cultural services. Most of the new items will be replacing worn facilities at the parks, except for the bathrooms at Carbide Park and the pavilion at Fort Travis, which are brand new, Diaz said.
The pavilion will be a large, “commercial-grade” structure that the county will rent out for public and private events, Diaz said.
While the projects aren’t the largest ones that the county has overtaken, they represent an increased focus on repairing and maintaining county-owned amenities, Diaz said.
“We’re trying to be more proactive than reactive with our facilities,” she said.
Commissioners in November replaced the county’s facilities director, and since the new director and Diaz have been working to create an inventory of county assets to better track when things need to be replaced.
The county has other facility improvement projects in the works, Diaz said. Bids to replace rusted roofs of the Bayshore Park Pavilion in Bacliff and the Gregory Park Pavilion on Bolivar Peninsula will be published before the end of March, Diaz said.
Commissioners approved the two bids unanimously.
The county also is making arrangements to place portable bathrooms in two places in Crystal Beach. Commissioners on Monday approved two utility easements for empty lots in Crystal Beach that will allow the county to place the bathrooms there and connect them to utilities, Diaz said.
The bathrooms still need be to be approved by FEMA and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
If they are approved, the beachside bathrooms will be at 2488 Gilmore and 1798 Redfish Lane, according to the county.
