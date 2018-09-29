Researchers in Galveston are investigating a virus that has no known treatment and can cause serious respiratory problems later in life.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus infects everyone when they’re younger than 3 years old, and even though the mortality rate for infants has decreased in Western countries, it’s still a major cause of infant death worldwide and can lead to asthma in adults. That’s why University of Texas Medical Branch researchers have spent more than $25 million tracking down a vaccine over the past 11 years, Dr. Roberto Garofalo, director of the Divisions of Clinical and Experimental Immunology and Infectious Diseases, said.
“This is an important infection. and the major reason we’re looking at it is there isn’t a vaccine or drug or therapy,” he said. “The problem is, this virus affects everybody, and in very young children it can be particularly severe.”
Researchers, who recently received an $8.7 million grant to continue their work, have broken the investigation into three parts, each examining different problems associated with the virus.
One part involves actual test subjects — more than 200 Galveston-area infants — who have been diagnosed as having severe reactions to the virus. Through the study of mucus samples, researchers such as Dr. Antonella Casola, a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the medical branch, will study how the body’s own early antiviral response can block healing.
“They start with an upper respiratory infection, like a runny nose, and very quickly it can progress to lower respiratory,” he said. “They look really, really sick, they crash very rapidly. When these children come in, the families are extremely scared.”
Respiratory Syncytial Virus leads to more than 2 million emergency room visits for children under the age of 5 each year in the United States, according to medical branch data. It infects more than 64 million children around the world each year.
Another part of the program focuses on the connection between severe cases of childhood Respiratory Syncytial Virus and people who develop asthma when they’re older.
Babies who come down with serious cases of the viral infection are more likely to continue wheezing throughout their lives, and the medical branch’s research is investigating why that is on a molecular level with the help of Dr. Allan Brasier at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
“There’s an association between this infection and the development of asthma, and we’re hoping that we can identify some key cells or proteins that are responsible for this,” Brasier said. “Once they’re identified, they can potentially be targeted, and that would help the infection itself within young children and then also allow for treatment later.”
Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes about 10,000 deaths each year in the United States in people who are older than 65, Garofalo said.
The third project area, led by Dr. Istvan Boldogh, a professor in the medical branch’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, is studying genetic changes that create more inflammation, Garofalo said.
One of the enzymes that repairs damage in the body is actually driving the disease in the lung, Garofalo said.
“This DNA repair molecule is a key molecule that creates this response, and we can probably design something to block it,” he said.
