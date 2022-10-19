TEXAS CITY
Police and firefighters soon will add new vehicles to their fleets.
The Texas City Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the purchase of 15 vehicles for just more than $1.1 million. The purchase will add 13 new vehicles to the police force and two to firefighters.
The Texas City Commission’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget delegated nearly $679,000 for the purchase of 13 vehicles.
Quotes for the vehicles raised the price by nearly $136,000, an increase of roughly $10,000 per vehicle. That led to an amended budget with the additional funding coming from the Capital Equipment Replacement Fund, according to a document submitted to the commission by Director of Finance Laura Boyd.
“The price of the vehicles increased, as have most prices across the board in the economy,” Mayor Dedrick Johnson said.
The new vehicles will include a Ford Explorer with K-9 package, five patrol Ford Explorer packages, three Ford F-150 responder trucks for the Criminal Investigations Division, two Ford F-150 responder trucks for lieutenants, and two Ford F-150 responder trucks for administration, according to a document submitted to the commission by Sgt. David Fairchild of the Texas City Police Department.
“The old fleet aged out and we have had growth in our police department and need more equipment for the increase in officers,” Johnson said.
The Texas City Fire Department also will receive vehicles, including a Type 1 Medic Unit, purchased through the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Buy Program from Frazer/Sterling McCall in the amount of $232,000 to replace a 1993 International/E-One EMS transport capable rescue unit, according to a document submitted to the commission by Chief David Zacherl of the Texas City Fire Department.
“The ambulance we are replacing is nearly 30 years old and worn out,” Zacherl said. “It was a great vehicle at the time, but it does not work for the duties we require now.”
The commission also approved the purchase of a Ford F-350 crew cab for Fire Station 4 to transport personnel and equipment throughout the city, at a cost of $61,000, according to Zacherl’s document. Zacherl said that because it relieves fire engines and medics from administrative, non-emergency tasks, that wear and tear will be reduced on costly emergency apparatuses.
“This purchase will allow us to keep valuable mileage off of our fire engines,” Zacherl said. “We had another vehicle like this that put on 100,000 miles, which saved our engines to fulfill their duties.”
Thelma Bowie, commissioner at large, and mayor pro tem and Dorthea Jones Pointer of District 3 were absent.
The next scheduled meeting for the Texas City Commission is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
