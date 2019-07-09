A Webster man is seeking between $200,000 and $1 million from a Texas City trampoline park, asserting he sustained serious injuries at the business in 2017.
Houston attorneys John and Joe Zaid and Ryan Bill filed a lawsuit Friday on behalf of Michael Shannon Loy in the 10th District Court against Altitude Trampoline Park and Altitude Trampoline Parks of South Texas LLC, asserting Loy was seriously injured when he jumped off a trampoline into a foam pit in October 2017.
“This incident has caused plaintiff, among other things, injuries throughout his body in general, to undergo therapy, diagnostic testing, several steroid injections and surgery,” according to the filing.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
LIGHTSABER BATTLE
A Friendswood lightsaber business isn’t taking a lawsuit against it without a fight, filing a counterclaim July 2 against the Quebec-based plastic company suing it.
Attorney Deborah Crain, representing Friendswood-based Combat Lightsaber Specialists LLC, filed a general denial in the case originally filed by attorneys for Plastifab Industries Inc., while also seeking more than $100,000 in damages.
Lightsabers are fictional weapons made popular through the “Star Wars” movie franchise.
Representatives of Plastifab contacted Combat Lightsaber Specialists via phone because of its reputation as a high-end business and the owner eventually agreed to a purchase order in May 2018, the counterclaim asserts.
But Plastifab then delivered discolored polycarbonate tubing, which company representatives agree wasn’t right, and the issue has caused Combat to suffer the loss of thousands of dollars in production and sales, the counterclaim asserts.
Furthermore, since the order was via telephone, Combat didn’t agree to be limited by any terms and conditions that Plastifab asserts in its filing, the counterclaim asserts.
Attorneys representing the plastic company originally sued the Friendswood business May 6, seeking less than $100,000 in damages.
The custom lightsaber business placed an order worth about $68,820 for different quantities and sizes of polycarbonate tubing to use to make lightsabers in March 2018, the lawsuit asserts.
The last shipment should have arrived in August 2018, according to the lawsuit.
Officials with the lightsaber company in October notified the plastic company there was yellow discoloration on the tubing, but never submitted payment and didn’t adhere to return policies, the lawsuit asserts.
The lightsaber company has an outstanding balance of about $40,000, the lawsuit asserts.
