Santa Fe and Dickinson public school districts have each in recent days received $1 million or more for programs aimed at helping students, families and staff manage mental and emotional consequences of traumatic events.
Santa Fe High School was the site of a May 2018 shooting that killed 10, injured more and traumatized the small town.
Hurricane Harvey’s epic rain inundated Dickinson in 2017, causing extreme, widespread flooding that affected most faculty, staff and students in the school district. Two years later, many still struggle to get back to normal.
After those events, at a time when meeting the mental and emotional health needs of students is being recognized as an essential element of school success, both districts are identifying new ways to cope and forge a way forward, officials said.
SANTA FE STRONG
State and federal lawmakers joined local and school officials immediately after the high school shooting to push legislation and funding to address safety issues at schools across the state. Santa Fe spent $3 million to upgrade infrastructure, add staff and enhance training and resources for the 2018-19 school year.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Education announced the district would receive a $1 million School Emergency Response to Violence grant to extend and enhance resources put in place last year.
The money will allow the district to provide wellness counselors with backgrounds in trauma and grief to students and family members at Santa Fe High School, a need well documented in 2018-19, with 60 percent of students seeking help from a counselor, said Jenny Davenport, the district’s director of human resources and public relations.
The grants are available for local education agencies that have experienced traumatic events of such magnitude as to severely disrupt the teaching and learning environment, Davenport said.
To be considered for the grant, districts must demonstrate they can’t provide needed services with existing resources in a comprehensive and timely manner.
Services at the district that will continue or be enhanced in the 2019-20 school year include maintaining full-time district police officers and security assistants; training for all district staff in mental health first aid, self-care for teachers and trauma support for students; presentations by mental health counselors for community members and parents; and expanded counseling services.
Davenport estimated the amount of funding needed to remediate the effects of the 2018 shooting exceeds $20 million.
Yet despite the trauma of sudden and unexpected violence and loss of life, Santa Fe High School last year improved its state accountability score by 17 points, Davenport said.
“Our hope is that maintaining these additional support resources will create a safe, happy and supportive learning environment that enables students and staff to continue making progress,” she said.
Santa Fe’s efforts are affirmed by a Rand Corporation study that shows the more support systems schools have in place, the better the outcomes for survivors of a violent and traumatic event like a school shooting. Research by Rand confirms that providing services within schools leads to better access and better retention, and improves treatment success.
GATOR WELLNESS
With the help of a $1.2 million Rebuild Texas Fund grant, Dickinson Independent School District will begin this year laying the foundation for a systemic approach to building resiliency through social and emotional learning.
The district focus is designed to continue supporting students, parents, teachers and staff flooded and disrupted by Hurricane Harvey, opening up a safe place for them to deal with those struggles, while helping them develop skills to improve resilience in future traumas.
The Dickinson program will provide coping skills that nurture and grow resilience, said Amy Cmaidalka, the district’s social and emotional learning specialist.
“It’s a holistic approach dealing with the whole child’s physical and mental health,” Cmaidalka said. “It’s just like when you go the doctor when you’ve got a hurt arm or a sore throat. Kids need someone to go to when they’re sad or angry.”
So do their parents, and so do teachers and staff still struggling with the aftermath of Harvey, trying to get their homes and lives back to normal, she said.
Officially dubbed the Dickinson Mental Health Program, the initiative will be better known as Gator Wellness, a brand Cmaidalka and the district came up with.
“Everybody in Dickinson’s a gator and this is for everyone in Dickinson,” Cmaidalka said.
The grant will provide funding for added staff, training for teachers and staff, and technical assistance in designing a social and emotional learning program that will become a permanent part of the school and community culture, Cmaidalka said.
“I want people to know this is a process,” she said. “We’re putting in a foundation that will help create an environment of trust, strong communication practices and healthier families and schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.