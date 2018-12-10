The Galveston College Community Chorale this year approaches its annual holiday concert with 46 years under its belt, special recognition from the Galveston Art League for contribution to the arts in Galveston and the largest enrollment it’s seen in several years.
A program of the continuing education department at the college, the chorale is open to anyone in the community interested in honing musical and performance skills.
This semester, 70 people enrolled for the fall semester and, with some attrition, the chorale stands at 65 singers, up from the 40s in recent years.
Margaret Canavan has been singing in the chorale since 1975.
“The chorale has grown and shrunk over the years,” Canavan said. “There’s several of us who’ve been in it forever.”
Citing well organized rehearsals under the leadership of Director Michael Gilbert, Canavan said her motivation for coming
back every year is simple.
“I get to sing,” she said.
Susan Syler is one of the chorale’s newer members, a self-admitted singer around the house who attended several of the chorale’s performances in the community and, finally, with Gilbert’s encouragement, signed up two semesters ago.
“I’m learning so much,” Syler said. “I find it invigorates me. If I’m tired when I come to rehearsal, after two hours of singing I’m full of energy.”
Gilbert, an instructor in the Galveston Independent School District for 31 years, led choral music at Ball High School for 23 years. He said chorale enrollment reflects word-of-mouth encouragement from established members more than any other factor.
“We have everything from folks who’ve never sung before to people with degrees in vocal music,” he said. “The newer people are all running around trying to catch up but we all end up in the same place.”
The chorale’s annual holiday concert is coming up on Sunday at Moody Methodist Church, with accompanist Ron Wyatt, renowned pipe organist and director of music at Trinity Episcopal Church, playing both piano and the pipes. A Houston-based brass quintet will provide additional accompaniment to the concert’s opening anthem, “Gloria in Excelsis,” by composer Dan Forrest.
Galveston College had been generous in its support for the chorale, coming up with funds one year to hire an entire orchestra to accompany the group’s performance of Handel’s “The Messiah” and paying this year for the brass quintet, Gilbert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.