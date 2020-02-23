Tootsie, a 4-year-old Boston terrier wearing her Mardi Gras mask, tutu and fairy wings, leads owner Heather Seiler along The Strand for the annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade during Mardi Gras in Galveston on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
The Martinez family, Melanie, from left, Blakely and Allie, wear their matching Mardi Gras hats as they try to catch beads during the Shriners Hospitals for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade during Mardi Gras in Galveston on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
ABOVE: Smurfy, a three-year-old bulldog, is engulfed in his lime green tutu as he waits for the start of the annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade during Mardi Gras in Galveston on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Members of the El Mina Shrine Center in Galveston lead the Shriners Hospitals for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade down Mechanic Street on motorized big wheels and miniature Model T cars at Mardi Gras in Galveston on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Shriners Hospitals for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade
Shriners Hospitals for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade
