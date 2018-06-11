GALVESTON
Work along the Interstate 45 feeder roads in Galveston caused traffic delays and some drivers to miss exits Monday.
The Texas Department of Transportation a few weeks ago began a $1.5 million project to rehabilitate the frontage roads from the end of the causeway to 59th Street. The work is expected to continue through mid-August, agency spokesman Danny Perez said.
Crews are repairing the base under the pavement of the frontage roads, removing the old pavement and completing a new overlay, Perez said.
The work is unrelated to the Interstate 45 widening project, which has been ongoing in different phases.
Over the next years, the transportation department has plans to widen Interstate 45 between League City and Galveston. Those sections are still in various phases of design, Perez said.
The work along the frontage roads will continue during the busy summer season, which could cause greater traffic delays, officials said.
