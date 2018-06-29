The Galveston Police Department on Thursday identified the officer who shot and killed an 18-year-old man during a traffic stop earlier this week.
Police Officer Derrick Jaradi, 30, fired the shots that killed Luis Argueta in the 5300 block of Avenue L, the department said in a news release.
Jaradi joined the department in 2016 and has worked professionally as a police officer for eight years, the department said. Monday’s shooting was the first time he had fired his weapon on duty, the department said. He has never been disciplined in his career, the department said.
Jaradi was placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the shooting, the department said.
Another officer who was present at the shooting but did not fire his weapon, was cleared to return to work Thursday, Galveston Police Department Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting.
Argueta was shot twice as he tried to flee police during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
Neither the Galveston Police Department nor the sheriff’s office have given a reason for Jaradi firing his weapon and did not say whether Jaradi felt threatened by Argueta.
The police department found a handgun at the scene after Argueta was shot, police said.
Police initially approached the car Argueta was in at a convenience store parking lot near the intersection of 51st Street and Broadway. The car drove away from the officers. When it reached Avenue L, Argueta, who was driving, attempted to flee on foot through a vacant lot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police treated Argueta at the scene, and he was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment. Argueta was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Police released Jarardi’s name just after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset had no new updates about the investigation Thursday.
There are still details in the case that have not been released. Police have not released the reason Jaradi gave for shooting Argueta, or said what made the police approach Argueta’s car in the first place.
Officials have said that investigations by the sheriff’s office and the police department will determine whether Jaradi acted legally and within department guidelines.
The Galveston Police Department’s official use of force policy states an officer “may use deadly force to protect him/herself or others from what he/she reasonably believes would be an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”
An officer may use deadly force to shoot a person who is fleeing, if the officer believes there is imminent danger that’s going to seriously injure or kill another person if the suspect isn’t immediately apprehended, according to the policy.
Imminent danger can exist if the officer believes the person has a weapon or is attempting to access one, according to the policy.
Argueta had twice been charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, although it’s not clear whether police had identified him before they tried to stop his car.
Argueta’s death marked the third fatal police in Galveston County this year. In April, a League City SWAT officer shot a man inside his house while serving an arrest warrant.
League City police officer Matt Maggiolino fired a shot that killed Roger Fortner, 49. Police said Fortner refused to put down a “samurai-style sword” after officers entered the house.
That shooting is still under investigation.
In January, a different League City police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Alvaro Herrera in subdivision. Herrera, who was suspected of attacking a woman in a parking lot minutes before the shooting, was killed after he allegedly tried to wrest control of a gun from police officer Stephen Massey.
On Monday, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office announced that a grand jury had declined to bring charges against Massey over the shooting.
