Last year and the year before, Texas City was a winner in the It’s Time Texas Community Challenge, a three-months-long competition to promote healthy lifestyles and healthy communities.
Among mid-sized cities, those with populations ranging from 40,000 to 100,000, Texas City placed third in the statewide competition in 2017 and 2018, earning a $1,800 grant for health promotion in the community each time, a trophy and bragging rights.
The 2019 challenge starts on Monday, and the question is: Will Texas City dominate Galveston County again or will another community step up to compete?
The requirements for participating in the challenge are pretty straightforward, but one key element may have put Texas City over the top for the past two years: active participation by the mayor and city council.
“Texas City’s mayor and city council got really involved,” said Ashley Tompkins, spokesperson for the Galveston County Health District, a county-wide sponsor of the challenge. “Community leaders can play a large role in the community challenge.”
Mayor Matt Doyle could not be reached for comment on whether he plans to prioritize the community challenge in Texas City again this year.
To participate, all people have to register on the community challenge website and name the community they’re supporting. Participants can dedicate their participation to the community of their choice, regardless of where they live. Registering before Jan. 7 earns every participant 200 bonus points over the 500 granted to all individuals for registering. Registrants can earn an additional 200 points if they watch a healthy living video on the It’s Time Texas website. From there, participants post selfies and post steps taken toward healthier living for three months, earning points with each post, until the competition ends on March 3.
The big points come when communities’ elected officials get in the game. A signed mayor’s pledge earns that city 10,000 points; if city council signs on, the city can earn 2,500 more and if the city sponsors a community challenge-sanctioned event — free, open to the public and dedicated to better community health — it can earn 5,000 additional points.
A mayor’s pledge involves registering personally and committing to support the community’s participation in the challenge in a number of different ways, including presenting the challenge to city council and asking it to register as well. All of this is aimed at raising public awareness and getting public officials to acknowledge the importance of supporting health initiatives in their communities.
In Galveston County, the health district will tally points for the community so that participants can see how each city is stacking up to its neighbors, health district CEO Kathy Barroso announced last week. Updates will be posted at the health district’s web site and online at the health district’s Facebook page.
Businesses can organize workplace events to earn their communities points, community organizations can do the same and school districts are encouraged to participate on a district level as well as at the individual school level to encourage the highest community participation and, consequently, the most points.
It’s Time Texas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the health movement in Texas and the challenge is an annual event sponsored largely by H-E-B, headquartered in San Antonio.
To register or to learn more, visit www.ittcommunitychallenge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.