centerpiece featured Pigeons of a different sort found strolling in Galveston By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Dec 15, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A pair of fantail pigeons, found at The Daily News building on Teichman Road, were at the Galveston Island Humane Society on Thursday. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News A pair of fantail pigeons, found at The Daily News building on Teichman Road, are at the Galveston Island Humane Society on Thursday. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONMost days, an encounter with two pigeons wouldn’t be news on the island.They’re everywhere from the East End to West End all the time. But there are pigeons, and then there are pigeons of a different feather.Two fluffy, white fantail pigeons found strolling and pecking around in the Daily News’ parking lot on Teichman Road were among the latter.The birds, of a variety used for racing, showing and delivering messages, were as tame as pets and clearly out of place in the wild.They were out of place just in general, local animal authorities said.“They’re simply not our native species that we see commonly in Galveston,” said Josh Henderson, executive director and CEO of Galveston Island Humane Society.Daily News photojournalist Jennifer Reynolds spotted the two birds Wednesday in the grassy area near the newspaper’s parking lot, she said.“They didn’t look like our regular birds that we have here,” Reynolds said. “I noticed that they were unusual pigeons with a fan tail.”The pigeons were tame and by appearances not very street-smart, she said. Reynolds speculated they’d been grounded by strong winds blowing that day.She worried about the friendly, fluffy, naïve pair encountering the neighborhood coyotes and called the Galveston Island Humane Society shelter, she said.“It took longer to find a box than it did to catch them,” she said.The pigeons were not banded, leaving the shelter with no idea who might own them, Henderson said.A veterinarian examined the pigeons and determined they needed to just rest a bit and fatten up, Henderson said.Although the shelter deals with all sorts of stray animals beyond dogs and cats, the fantails were an uncommon arrival, Henderson said.Fantails are a specialized variety developed through selective crossbreeding that often receive training for maximum distance and speed for use in pigeon racing.There are pigeon-racing clubs across the nation, Henderson said.The fantails will be sent to The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas for rehabilitation, Henderson said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 