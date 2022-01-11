League City-Walker Street Extension (copy)

A narrow biking and walking path divides houses at the end of Walker Street in League City on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. League City council voted Tuesday to end the project that would put a two-lane highway in its place, much to the relief of residents concerned the plan would create noise and safety issues.

 STUART

VILLANUEVA/

The Daily News

file photo

LEAGUE CITY

The city council Tuesday night voted unanimously to end its controversial Walker Street extension project residents had strongly opposed.

Emma Collins: 409-683-5230; emma.collins@galvnews.com.

