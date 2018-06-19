GALVESTON
In the coming months, city leaders will debate whether Galveston restaurants, shops, large apartment complexes and other businesses will have the same trash hauler. What they decide could change collection rates for island businesses.
Galveston City Council this week will have its first hearing on a contract for commercial and large residential apartment complex trash collection with BFI Waste Services of Texas.
Businesses now can choose which hauling company they use, but if city council approves the contract, businesses would no longer have that option, said Brandon Cook, an assistant city manager.
Moving the trash services under one company would be more efficient from the city’s perspective and allow more ability to enforce good behavior by the trash hauler, Cook said.
But on the flip side, the rates likely would change for businesses and could be more expensive — or less — than what some are paying now, Cook said.
“Really what it helps us do is manage the trash service a lot better and more efficiently,” Cook said. “If someone calls and complains that garbage is falling out of a rear loader driving down Broadway, we pretty much will know who it is and be able to talk to the company.”
The city had put out bid requests for commercial trash collection services and received two proposals, he said. BFI Waste Services of Texas was selected, he said. If BFI gets the contract, it will make about $2.7 million in Galveston. But not all of it is new revenue because the company already has contracts for many of the commercial properties, Cook said.
If adopted, the new rates would cost businesses with two dumpsters about $75 a month for once-a-week pick up, according to the rate schedule. If approved, the new service would go into effect Oct. 1, Cook said.
One of the driving factors for considering the switch was lax enforcement at some of the large apartment complexes where dumpsters either aren’t the appropriate size or trash isn’t being picked up often enough, Cook said. The switch would give the city more ability to enforce some of those changes, he said.
The change would provide more predictable costs for businesses, fewer trucks on the road, less air pollution and give the city more ability to make sure commercial properties are using containers that can manage the amount of trash created by the facility, city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“Some disadvantages of this program include potential disruptions in service during the transitional period and no free market choice for commercial businesses,” Fortin said.
As part of the contract, city council could vote to have the company provide curbside recycling services for all households as well, Cook said. But there would be no “opt-in” option in which homeowners could decide if they wanted to recycle and the costs would be an additional $10 per month for each household, Cook said.
City council will hold three public hearings on the issue over the next two months.
