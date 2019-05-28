GALVESTON
A Galveston man has been charged with manufacture and delivery of controlled substances after several resident complaints led police to investigate.
Police arrested Camron Ritell, 20, the evening of May 20 after several surveillance and undercover operations in the area around Menard Park, 28th Street and Seawall Boulevard, department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said Tuesday.
Ritell has been charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to a minor and possession of marijuana, Schirard said.
His bond was set at $130,000, Schirard said.
Officers began investigating activity in the area after resident complaints earlier this year, Schirard said.
“When officers spoke with these concerned citizens, they were able to provide a great amount of detail about what times they observed the suspect there,” Schirard said.
Ritell is accused of selling narcotics mostly to minors, Schirard said.
Officers searched Ritell’s residence in the 2000 block of 74th Street and seized a pound of marijuana packaged for delivery, THC liquid concentrate, a handgun and more than $13,000 in cash, Schirard said.
THC is chemical compound that produces a marijuana high.
Ritell was not among the inmates in the county jail Tuesday, according to county records.
