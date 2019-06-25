GALVESTON
After about six months of searching, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees has hired Michael Woody as the new chief tourism officer for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Woody, who is the vice president of community relations and development for Visit San Antonio, is replacing previous visitors bureau Director Meg Winchester.
Winchester left in January after 12 years with the park board to become the president and CEO of Visit Spokane, a regional tourism nonprofit, in Washington.
Woody will start work July 18 and will direct tourism efforts for Galveston.
“What impressed the hiring committee the most was Michael’s breadth of knowledge and talent in many areas and his track record for developing strategic partnerships,” park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “Galveston is at a peak in terms of visitation and we look forward to his vision to keep tourism on the island moving in the right direction.”
Woody has had more than 30 years in leadership experience in hospitality and tourism, Public Relations Director Mary Beth Bassett said.
He has served as the chief operating officer at Meeting Professionals International, a meeting and event planner association, and was the assistant executive director at the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau near Dallas, Bassett said.
Woody also has a background in national restaurant chains and global hotel brands and with American Airlines publishing in-flight magazines, Bassett said.
Woody studied hospitality management at The University of North Texas, where he also is chairman of the board of governors.
Park board officials on Tuesday afternoon did not immediately provide information about Woody's salary.
