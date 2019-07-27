GALVESTON
Commuter Casey Martin on some occasions has had to wait along long as 30 minutes for a train to pass on Harborside Drive.
“I got wise to it and if I saw a train coming at all, I won’t even risk it,” Martin said. “I’ll just turn around and hop on 45.”
Several railroad tracks lay across Harborside Drive near the intersection with Interstate 45. Three different companies use the tracks — Union Pacific Railroad, BNSF Railway and Galveston Railroad, which is owned by Genesse & Wyoming Inc.
Although long waits at train crossings cause frustration and exasperation for some trying to make appointments, there’s not a lot the city can do to regulate train schedules, even as more tourists and visitors are expected to use Harborside Drive to get to cruise ships and downtown and to the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The Port of Galveston expects to attract as many as 4.9 million visitors by 2038, an estimate that would send more people down Harborside Drive, which is a straight-shot from I-45 to the port.
But while freight trains may cause delays, there’s not a lot cities can do to regulate their traffic, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“It’s not an easy task,” Maxwell said. “The city really has no jurisdiction or power or authority with the rail roads.”
Train traffic is regulated by the Federal Railroad Administration.
States lack authority to enforce time limits on how long a railroad company can block a crossing, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Trains on Galveston island don’t typically operate on a schedule, which makes it difficult for drivers to know when they should take a different route.
The schedule of train traffic depends on the needs of rail customers, said Jeanelle Davis, spokeswoman for BNSF.
The company is aware that many cities are experiencing heavier traffic, including at rail lines, Davis said.
“Our operations teams do their best to limit the amount of time any train spends at a crossing and work to quickly resolve any issues to resume the safe movement of our trains when they occur,” Davis said.
The amount of time trains are stopped at road crossings also vary depending on the train’s length and speed, said Michael Williams, spokesman for Genesee & Wyoming.
Crossings can be longer during railcar switching, which is when trains are assembled and disassembled by moving cars back and forth, he said. Galveston is home to a train yard.
But crews do everything they can to minimize the time trains are in crossings, Williams said.
Railroads usually work with state road authorities to make sure intersections are safe and efficient, said Kristen South, spokeswoman for Union Pacific.
“It’s our benefit to be on the move,” South said. “We do not want to inconvenience the public.”
Railroads are regulated by the federal government and comply with those laws, South said.
Because traffic is expected to increase on Harborside Drive with more port and cruise activity, the port plans to conduct a traffic survey, port spokeswoman Cristina Galego said.
The port also plans to relieve some traffic by expanding Old Port Industrial Road between 28th and 33rd streets, Galego said.
Eventually, the port will extend the road west to 53rd Street to divert cargo truck traffic off Harborside Drive, she said.
The state transportation department has looked at options for a flyover road at Harborside Drive above the railroad tracks, but nothing has been determined, department spokesman Danny Perez said.
It’s an option the city has looked at as well, but one that likely won’t happen for a while, Maxwell said.
