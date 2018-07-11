DICKINSON
Dickinson has applied for a $300,000 grant from the Texas Water Development Board to study the city’s watershed after Hurricane Harvey, which in August flooded thousands of homes in the city.
On Tuesday, city officials unanimously approved the application for the grant, which, if awarded, will fund a study that examines drainage trouble spots throughout the watershed, officials said. The information from the study could help the city prepare for future floods, officials said.
If awarded, the city will pay $150,000 in matching costs, officials said.
The water development board solicits flood protection grants annually. The city had until Wednesday to decide whether to apply for help. The city will know if its been awarded a grant by September.
Any project funded by the grant must be completed before Aug. 31, 2021.
The city needs to be more educated about the Dickinson watershed, Mayor Julie Masters said.
“This grant will help us acquire unrealized data that we have needed for quite some time to properly address and construct our drainage infrastructure within our city limits,” she said. “We believe the data that we will receive from this grant is a significant piece of the entire Dickinson Bayou watershed drainage plan.”
Harvey caused Dickinson Bayou to top its banks and flood thousands of home in Dickinson, necessitating emergency evacuations from inundated neighborhoods.
Collecting data is important, but the city also should consider spending money to get things done, Councilman Walter Wilson said.
“Every time we turn around, there’s another study,” he said. “I don’t understand what all these studies are going to do.”
The city needs to start dredging Dickinson Bayou, Dickinson resident Christopher Smith said.
“The bayou needs to be dredged again,” he said. “$300,000 isn’t going to do it. Maybe they should take that money and buy some emergency rescue vehicles instead.”
Dredging requires specific equipment to suction silt from the bottom of the bayou to a barge or to the banks. Proponents argue removing the silt and making bayous deeper and wider would help control flooding by increasing the water volume capacity. Opponents worry dredging would harm the environment.
In 1987, the Army Corps of Engineers studied Dickinson Bayou. At the time, the benefits of improving water flow in the bayou did not outweigh the costs, officials said.
The city simply needs more information on the city’s watershed to start planning drainage improvements, City Administrator Chris Heard said.
“This is data collection that we can start to build our system off of,” he said. “While it is a study, it will allow us to capture the data that we currently do not have.”
