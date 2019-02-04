GALVESTON
News that Galveston County is in line to receive $18 million for a new bridge to Pelican Island answered some questions about the project.
Questions remain about who would lead the project locally, and the new money has local leaders reconsidering an idea they once hoped to avoid — building a bridge that continues to route traffic through the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus.
Galveston County last week announced it expected to receive $18 million from the Houston-Galveston Area Council to go toward the cost of building the bridge.
County officials still hope the money will be used to build a $91 million, 75-foot-high span bridge to Pelican Island, in an alignment that leads around the Texas A&M campus.
With the area council grant included, local entities have committed about $41.5 million to the plan.
The Texas Department of Transportation has promised $45 million to build that bridge, if a local government entity will agree to be a local sponsor of the project.
That leaves two problems left to solve. First, where to find the remaining commitment of $4.5 million and, second, who will agree to be its local sponsor.
But despite years of discussion, the local entities — including the county, the city of Galveston and Galveston County Navigation District No. 1 — have all refused to be the local sponsor and say are at the limit of what they want to commit.
Last week, the transportation consultant hired by the county said that if an agreement is not signed soon and a funding plan is not finalized, the state’s money could be gone.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be a new bridge, but it might mean that the entities would have to change plans and pursue a cheaper option, with a bridge that leads through the Texas A&M campus rather than around it, said Barry Goodman, of The Goodman Corp.
“I think we can’t find the funding without asking the county to put up any more money to do the preferred option,” Goodman said. “But if other stakeholders don’t come to the table, we have sufficient funding to build a new bridge. A bridge that increases the capacity along the alignment that we have that would go right through the campus.”
County officials say they still prefer a bridge that goes around the campus. That idea had the support of university officials, who said they would like to lessen industrial truck traffic going through the growing campus.
While Texas A&M has indicated it might pay for part of a new bridge that bypasses the campus, the school has not officially committed any money.
University officials said they were still in discussions about the bridge with local officials, but had not made any funding commitments.
“As this has been discussed in multiple forums for many years, the realignment of the bridge and road is important for the safety of our students and employees, and is critical for the continued growth of our campus and resultant increased economic benefit for the city and county,” Bill McClain, Texas A&M University at Galveston spokesman, said.
The county has begun looking at other grants it can pursue that might help pay for the bridge and directed Goodman to continue working out a deal on the project.
“The challenges we’ve had is convincing some of the stakeholders that the existing bridge is not going to last much longer,” Goodman said. “I expect they will come to the table, but we still have some work to do to bring it all together.”
Meanwhile, county officials have said they hoped the city of Galveston would hold a local referendum on the bridge, so it could sign on to be the local sponsor.
For months now, city officials, including Mayor Jim Yarbrough, have said Galveston cannot take on the cost of signing an agreement for the bridge without putting it to a city-wide vote. The city cited that reason when it said it was walking away from the bridge project, as it is currently proposed, last September.
County Commissioner Ken Clark, who has helped lead the county’s efforts to plan the bridge, suggested last week that the reason the transportation department’s deadline was extended was so the city could take a vote.
“The idea was to give them the opportunity to get voter approval,” Clark said.
The time to do that is ticking. In order to have an election on the issue in May, the city council must vote to put it on the ballot by Feb. 15. The city council has not indicated it will do that, and it’s not currently scheduled to meet until Feb. 28.
