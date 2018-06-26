GALVESTON
About 450 Minnesotans rolled in to Galveston this week to repair fences, clean up the beach and paint doors as a community service.
The Synod Journey is a yearlong journey of faith formation and leadership development for high school students and their adult leaders, officials said. The journey culminates in a trip near the city that is hosting the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's Youth Gathering, a week of faith activities.
The gathering is in Houston this year and officials decided to have volunteers help the Galveston County community, officials said.
The Northeastern Minnesota Synod is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The group has taken the trips since 1997.
The group that came to Galveston includes 350 teenagers and 100 adult leaders. They planned to join 30,000 other people in Houston on Wednesday.
Visiting communities and building foundations are what make these trips special, coordinator of youth ministry Catherine Anderson said.
"It is a falling-in-love process for me," she said. "We are just so appreciative of the work. The more time we can build relationships means the world."
Minnesota volunteer Joe Cummings, 16, felt an urge to help others and the opportunity to visit Texas was exciting, he said.
"I just felt the calling from God to come down and help people," Cummings said. "A lot of my friends are working on windows and inside the church."
The church, First Lutheran Church, at 2415 Winnie St., was a center point of the volunteer work. Volunteers helped refinish doors and wood panels, and complete other tasks.
Opportunities like this are rare, and volunteer Nathan Hagestuen, 17, said he knew it was something he had to be a part of, he said.
"I like to think it's something of my faith," Hagestuen said. "It's just something that I enjoy doing. I like helping others."
He hoped his stories from this week would inspire future student volunteers, Anderson said.
"You hear the story behind the impact, and that makes a difference for our kids," she said. "Learning stories makes a difference."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.