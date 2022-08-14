Galvestonians Thomas and Nancy Daly in late July donated the 137-piece collection of original drawings, blueprints and prints spanning from 1875 to 1915 from acclaimed architect Nicholas Clayton to the Rosenberg Library.
A Galveston couple has donated a 137-piece collection of original drawings, blueprints and prints by acclaimed Victorian-era architect Nicholas Clayton to the Galveston and Texas History Center at the Rosenberg Library.
Thomas and Nancy Daly in late July donated the 137-piece collection, which represents works spanning from 1875 to 1915, and includes Clayton’s architectural drawings for such notable island buildings as Bishop’s Palace and the original John Sealy Hospital, along with buildings that have since been demolished, such as The Beach Hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.