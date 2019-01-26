GALVESTON
With Mardi Gras a month away, some downtown business owners are venting frustration over street closures, arguing the annual pre-Lenten celebration and other similar events undermine their sales during Galveston’s festival season.
On a Mardi Gras Saturday, business at La King’s Confectionery, 2323 Strand, is a fifth of a normal Saturday, owner Mitch King said.
“Anytime they’re charging, it wrecks everybody’s business down there,” King said.
The Mardi Gras festival lasts about 10 days. Organizers gate off part of downtown and charge people to enter on Friday evening and during weekend festival hours.
Despite concerns about customer access to businesses, charging for entry offsets significant costs the city must incur for security and other services associated with the festival, city officials said.
Before 2011, when the festival was free entry, the city spent $500,000 on Mardi Gras-related costs, but it spent only $250,000 in 2018, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“The promoter pays $100,000 no matter how many people show up, plus the $1 a head,” Barnett said. “That generally lowers our costs to about $250,000.”
Festival organizer Yaga’s Entertainment paid the city $134,093 in 2018, according to city records. That was less than normal because the city refunded the organizer some fees it overpaid in previous years when rain weather cut attendance, said Mike Dean, owner of Yaga’s Entertainment.
But opponents of the paid system want the downtown festival to be free, as it is along seawall, and for any gated areas requiring entry fees to be moved away from their businesses.
“We want Mardi Gras on The Strand to be just like on the seawall, without our customers or Galveston citizens being denied access to public streets and our businesses,” downtown business owner Allen Flores said.
Flores owns Shark Shack Beach Bar & Grill, 2402 Strand, and Bliss Lounge, 2413 Strand, among other downtown businesses. He organized Mardi Gras in 2009 and 2010 when it was free, he said.
ECONOMIC BOON
The paid model, however, both decreases city costs and brings in more people, Dean said. He began managing the event in 2011, he said.
“Our fees paid to the city help offset these expenses in the downtown and the gap in funding is closer to even than it ever has been over 35 years,” Dean said.
The city uses car counts to estimate the number of Mardi Gras attendees, Barnett said.
In 2018, the city tracked 316,164 vehicles entering Galveston from the causeway, Barnett said. In 2017, the city logged almost 500,000 cars over the same weekends, and tracked more than 280,000 vehicles in 2016, she said.
The city estimates Mardi Gras attendance by multiplying vehicle counts by two and a half, and counts cars only during special event weekends, Barnett said.
The festival also brings in significant business for the city’s hotel industry, pumping sales and hotel occupancy taxes into the city funds, Dean said.
“Hotel average daily rates have continued to rise under our management with occupancy rates consistently near 90 percent,” Dean said.
Hotels occupancy rates were at 92.1 percent in 2017 and 76.4 percent last year over both Mardi Gras weekends, according to Galveston Park Board of Trustees records.
This money can be reinvested into the city for improvements, District 3 Councilman David Collins said. He represents the downtown area.
Flores would rather the city adopt a less expensive model, one that it can pay for without charging people, Flores said.
ACCESS CONCERNS
But the festival is an expense to businesses, Flores said.
The city shouldn’t be allowed to shut down streets that block customers from accesses businesses, Flores said.
“It’s an illegal contract because it illegally forces Galveston citizens and our customers to pay off a promoter $22 before getting access to public streets and local businesses,” Flores said.
Tickets are $11, Dean said.
“Children with their parents under the age of 12 are free,” Dean said.
The city has the authority to shut down its streets, Barnett said.
Mardi Gras and Victorian festival Dickens on the Strand fall outside the city’s normal standards for special events, according to the city’s code of ordinances.
A chapter dedicated to Mardi Gras designates the downtown area between 19th and 25th streets for the event’s celebration area, according to the code.
“Only the city can close a street and the city has unilateral authority to close streets,” Barnett said.
Street closures are something downtown businesses get used to, said Ginger Herter, owner of Strand Brass and Christmas on The Strand, 2115 Strand.
“I do wish it didn’t happen quite so often,” Herter said.
FUTURE POSSIBILITES
The concerns aren’t new, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“There are supporters and detractors on every one of the events,” Click said.
“One of my goals is to find a downtown event area that we could build so we didn’t have to close off the street,” Click said.
That would work for smaller events, but not necessarily for one as large as Mardi Gras, Collins said.
“We don’t have any full city block space available down there,” Collins said.
Michelle Robach, owner of BLU Boutique, 2425 Strand, is going to try staying open during the festival, she said. Her business was previously on Postoffice Street and this year will be her first within the Mardi Gras entertainment area that people must pay to enter, she said.
“Based on the stories that I’ve heard, I am concerned of losing two solid weekends,” Robach said.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough agrees these events are a boon to Galveston’s economy, he said.
“I think they’re good for Galveston, but we get a lot of moaning and groaning,” Yarbrough said.
The city’s current contract with Yaga’s Entertainment runs through 2021, after an extension granted in March, but discussions about potential new directions begin after this year’s celebration ends, Yarbrough said.
