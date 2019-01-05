Pam Bass bought the tidy wooden cottage on Ave. S back in 2005 to fix up and rent to island visitors as a vacation home.
The bright yellow cottage stands back from the street behind a short picket fence, a splash of color surrounded by gray sand, dirt, concrete pilings, flapping plastic construction barriers and men in hard hats on a gloomy January morning.
The sound of jackhammers and rattling generators splits the wet air. Walls are going up on the Holiday Inn Express & Suites to the west and south of the little yellow house; to the southeast is the bustling seawall bar and eatery, The Spot; and to the northeast, right across the street, a parking garage is slowly rising to serve the entire beachfront complex.
“It’s just the typical progress growing up around somebody’s little-bitty house,” Bass said.
This is the last house standing on the south side of Avenue S, on a block that once was a row of identical cottages standing side-by-side, someone’s childhood home. The first recorded history of the house on city books is 1923, though Bass believes the Craftsman-style bungalow was built earlier than that, she said.
Bass, 69, lives just a few blocks away in the same neighborhood. Originally from a cattle ranch in northeast Texas, she vacationed in Galveston with her parents when she was a kid, she said.
“I think a lot of people that come here and buy property vacationed here when they were kids,” she said.
Bass worked as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines for 45 years before settling in Galveston where, over the years, she has purchased three properties — a house built in 1903, another built in 1912 and the little yellow house.
“I’ve spent a lot of money,” she said. “I think I’ve done my share of building Galveston’s economy.”
The little yellow house faces north and boasts an elevated deck facing south from where guests used to have a decent view of the Gulf of Mexico, just across Seawall Boulevard.
“Now there’s just a slat of a view through there,” she said. “Renters will still have a glimpse of the Gulf and a view of the Pleasure Pier until somebody builds something to block that view.”
Since 2005, when Bass bought the little yellow house and began fixing it up, the neighborhood and Seawall Boulevard have seen a steady stream of changes. And while it looks as if the little yellow house is being swallowed up by progress, Bass doesn’t necessarily see it that way.
‘A PERFECT LOCATION’
“When I bought, it there was nothing around there to speak of except some dumpy little houses, and drug dealers and hookers were walking up and down the street,” Bass said.
“There was a convenience store where they’re building that hotel.”
The convenience store was apparently a notorious crime spot where at least one murder occurred, and the block was entrenched in drug activity, she said.
When Bass bought the house, she set to cleaning it up right away, and that meant crawling beneath it to remove decades of debris that had washed up.
“There were needles and all kinds of drug stuff under there,” she said. “The people who were helping me said, ‘No! Don’t touch that!’ That’s how naïve I was.”
In Bass’ eyes, the house was at the perfect location for a vacation rental, less than a block from the beach, and relatively unobstructed by buildings on the seawall.
“I approached the owner, bought the house I live in now and renovated the yellow one,” she said. It took a while and she takes pride in the house’s preserved original features, like its gleaming hardwood floors, she said.
After Hurricane Ike, the convenience store closed and the most worn-down houses were torn down. As Bass sees it, the neighborhood improved.
Businessman Dennis Byrd, owner of The Spot entertainment complex, filed plans to build a Holiday Inn Express & Suites at the site and was set to go after two years of planning until, in the summer of 2018, the city, the county and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delayed groundbreaking for construction in a dispute over permitting. That kerfuffle delayed the building of the hotel but progress is visible now as walls are beginning to rise from the foundation, just a few feet from Bass’ roped off driveway.
Bass said she has had offers for the house, but declined to say from whom.
“They’ve offered to buy it three or four times,” she said. “But it’s always so low it’s laughable — pennies. Basically nothing. They try to catch me when they think I’m vulnerable.”
People might think that when a hotel goes up next door, adjacent homeowners will want to sell. But Bass has no intention of selling, she said.
“They’re moving on without me, so it doesn’t really matter, and so I hope we’ll both be happy,” she said. “I didn’t buy it in anticipation of flipping it. In my opinion, the neighborhood has been improved.”
‘KIND OF HISTORIC’
When the grass needs cutting on the postage stamp lawn Pam Bass keeps in pristine condition, despite the occasional intrusion of construction debris, she rolls her lawnmower down the street to take care of it.
“Most people probably look at me and think I stole the lawnmower,” she said.
She walks over regularly to tend to the house, a task she said gives her comfort and something to do.
She can’t really say what the immediate surroundings will mean in terms of attracting vacation renters to the little yellow house, but she is optimistic even about that prospect.
“I won’t know until the summertime comes,” she said. “My renters like going to The Spot. It’s kind of like having a restaurant on location.”
In her eyes, the little house looks something like the one in the animated movie “Up,” the old man’s cottage surrounded by tall buildings, lost in pavement, concrete and steel except for the bundle of helium balloons floating above its roof. The balloons eventually lifted that house and carried it off, but Bass plans for her house to stay put.
“I’m hanging on to it because I’m somewhat of a hoarder, especially of antiques,” she said. “I don’t ever sell anything.”
She sees the little yellow 1923 cottage as “kind of a historic property,” and herself as someone who wants to preserve the architectural value and integrity of the house where it was originally built.
“I don’t have any complaints about what’s happened here,” she said. “I just think it’s an interesting example of progress building up around the past.”
That describes much of Galveston where Bass, once a casual visitor to Galveston, got sand between her toes and eventually became an islander.
“I think my little house is going to be protected by the winds and the hurricanes now that the hotel is going to be there.”
