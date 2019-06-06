GALVESTON
Organizers of Galveston’s Pride weekend expect a couple of thousand visitors to celebrate an island LGBTQ community that’s becoming more organized and gaining more recognition from city leaders, they said.
The island has long been considered an open, accepting place and is gaining a regional reputation as a close-knit LGBTQ community, a term used to describe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning people, local community members said.
“You pretty much know everybody,” said Terry Fuller-Waymire, an organizer of Pride Galveston. “The island is a little bit more intimate.”
Galveston Pride weekend begins Friday and is part of International Pride Month in June. The month celebrates gender and sexual diversity and commemorates the June 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City.
The event, in which patrons of the Stonewall Inn fought back against police raids on LGBTQ bars, often is considered by historians as the start of the modern Pride movement.
The island always has been an accepting place of diversity, but recent years have seen an organization in the community that have allowed Pride Galveston to grow, said Jamie Fuller-Waymire, an event organizer and Terry Fuller-Waymire’s husband.
This is the third year for Pride Galveston. A low-key beach bash occurred in previous years, Jamie Fuller-Waymire said.
There’s more vocal support from the city, as evidenced in two rainbow murals painted on the streets in front of city hall, 823 25th St., Jamie Fuller-Waymire said.
“It seems like this year, they came together as far as people reaching out to us,” he said.
The rainbow sidewalks were envisioned by several community partners and funded through private donors, said Trey Click, who helped fund and organize the sidewalks.
Click is executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“It’s our opportunity to demonstrate that Galveston is a diverse and open community,” Click said.
Galveston has always been relatively accepting, but the public art marks the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, District 3 Councilman David Collins said. Collins represents downtown.
“We want Galveston to be known as a welcoming and diverse community for visitors and as a place to live,” Collins said.
There has been more organization lately by the community, said Jim Greaser, owner of event sponsor 23rd Street Station Piano Bar, 1706 23rd St.
Seeing a public display of support for the community is amazing, Greaser said.
“I’m in my mid 50s, and as a gay man, we’ve fought for our rights to just be treated like everybody else,” Greaser said. “It’s really nice to see the community is really coming together.”
Having an organized event has helped the community come together and make partnerships to make things like the rainbow murals happen, he said.
There aren’t really hate crimes in Galveston, said Todd Slaughter, owner of Rumors Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd.
“It’s fortunate we haven’t seen that kind of activity,” Slaughter said. “It’s been a very safe community.”
As a port city, Galveston has attracted diversity since the city’s founding, said Dwayne Jones, executive director of the Galveston Historical Foundation.
“It was much more forgiving of people’s behaviors and interests,” Jones said. “Austin and Galveston both jumped out there pretty early as liberal, accepting places.”
One of the last major raids in Galveston on LGBTQ bars happened July 4, 1976 at the Kon Tiki Club and Baths, when several men were arrested, Jones said.
“That event was a pretty important one,” Jones said.
As a tourist town, it also makes sense that the Galveston of today is open to diversity, said Craig Rutherford, bookkeeper at LGBTQ bar Robert’s Lafitte, 2501 Ave. Q.
“We are a tourist town and dollars are dollars, including gay dollars,” Rutherford said.
Every year, the Pride Galveston celebration is growing and Rutherford expects that to continue, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.