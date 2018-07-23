GALVESTON
After years of controversy that at times consumed county government and politics, district judges Monday announced they had hired a new administrator of district courts.
The hiring fills a post long left vacant with the departure of court administrator Bonnie Quiroga — whose firing in 2014 prompted a legal battle still ongoing between county commissioners and the district court judges.
The judges late Monday announced Eric Nevelow had been named new court administrator. The announcement apparently had been delayed. Nevelow posted on social media that he started in the position June 21.
He could not be reached Monday for comment.
“We had some good people apply and good people that interviewed, but Eric very positively impressed the judges,” 56th District Court Judge Lonnie Cox said. Cox is the administrative judge for Galveston County.
The district court judges advertised the job in February. More than two dozen people applied for the position, Cox said. Judges conducted interviews for the job last month.
Nevelow is not a new face in Galveston County.
He retired from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office as a major in 2008. Before his retirement, he held several leadership positions in the sheriff’s office, including director of corrections.
He ran an unsuccessful campaign for county sheriff in 2007.
After retiring, he worked for the district clerk’s office as a project coordinator and for the court administration office as a judicial compliance officer.
As the court administrator, Nevelow will be responsible for the supervision of the district courts, including developing a budget, approving payroll and disciplining employees, according to a job description published by the county.
He must also manage caseloads, and maintain data on court activities; coordinate with magistrate judges, translators and court reporters; and monitor legislation that could affect the courts, among other duties.
“It’s the planning function of the judiciary,” Cox said of the job. Nevelow’s hiring will allow the district court judges to focus more on their duties on the bench, Cox said.
The position pays $66,270 a year.
The position was created in January 2017, with the passage of a new state law that allowed county judges to hire their own court administrator. A different administrator, with a similar salary, oversees the county’s three county-courts-at-law.
The two administrators report to different supervisors. Nevelow reports to the district court judges, while the county courts administrator reports to the commissioners court.
The two positions will handle duties Quiroga once performed. County commissioners fired Quiroga in 2014, prompting Cox to sue the commissioners court over questions about who had the authority to hire and fire the administrator and control the position’s salary.
Part of the lawsuit reached the Texas Supreme Court last year. The court ruled commissioners had authority to set the court administrator’s salary.
Commissioners played no role in hiring Nevelow, County Judge Mark Henry said Monday.
The district judges could have made the hire sooner, had they not requested a salary increase for the position before advertising the job, Henry said.
Commissioners deferred a proposed salary increase for the position in January.
“I am not surprised that they were able to easily fill the position,” Henry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.