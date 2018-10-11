DICKINSON
Three students accused of making violent threats at three Dickinson schools over the past week have since been removed from their respective campuses, according to notices district officials sent to parents.
One of the students, who allegedly made threatening comments to students in a bathroom at Lobit Middle School on Tuesday, was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat against a juvenile, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
The other two, who allegedly wrote that they would “shoot up” Barber Middle School and Kranz Junior High on bathroom walls at those schools on Oct. 4 and on Monday were removed from campus after an investigation by campus administrators and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, according to Tammy Dowdy, director of communications for Dickinson ISD. The district attorney’s office hasn’t charged those two students, District Attorney Jack Roady said.
Because the students are juveniles, Dowdy declined to comment on the specific cases.
The students connected to the written threats were disciplined according to the district’s Student Code of Conduct, Dowdy said. In general terms, “removed from school” means the students could be suspended or placed in an alternative school, Dowdy said.
The school hasn’t addressed the incidents with the student bodies of any of the schools, Dowdy said.
“We haven’t really had a chance to figure out a next step going forward,” she said.
The three incidents are the latest in a series of violent threats that have been made at school districts in Galveston County since the school year started, including at Santa Fe school district, where 10 people were killed during a shooting at Santa Fe High school on May 18.
