GALVESTON
As owners work under a government deadline to make repairs and improve living conditions at the federally subsidized Compass Pointe Apartments, some residents worry changes are only superficial.
“They painted the doors and power washed the windows,” resident Cynthia Minix said. “They’ve still got mold in the house.”
Residents of the 192-unit complex, 3916 Winnie St., also known locally as Sandpiper Cove, have been complaining for months about mold, bugs and leaking pipes and hoping for improvement in their living conditions.
The complex, owned by Ohio-based Millennia Housing Management, failed a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection May 8, and had until about June 15 make improvements, according to the federal department.
“They’re working on the outside, not too much on the inside,” Minix said.
The owner of an apartment complex with a failing score has 60 days to complete a 100 percent inspection of the property and certify all deficiencies have been corrected, said Scott Hudman, spokesman for the federal housing department.
The owner could also file for an extension request in that time, Hudman said.
Items listed as deficiencies in the May 8 inspection included insects and roaches, mold or mildew, missing or obstructed accessibility routes and leaking pipes, according to a copy of the inspection report obtained by The Daily News.
Department staff will schedule a site visit once the owner certifies all the deficiencies have been corrected and will create an action plan with the owner if repairs haven’t been made, Hudman said.
Millennia has rehabilitated thousands of units across the country and will do so at Compass Pointe, company spokeswoman Valerie Jerome said in a statement.
“At Sandpiper Cove, we look forward to garnering support as we work toward making a comprehensive rehabilitation a reality,” Jerome said.
The company has made some leadership changes at various levels, Jerome said.
Management of the property has been replaced, said Zoe Middleton, spokeswoman for Texas Housers, a nonprofit housing advocacy group with offices in Austin and Houston.
The group has been working with Compass Pointe residents to advocate for tenant rights, as it has done at other properties.
“They have been responsive to some tenant issues, but the property still requires substantial repairs,” Middleton said.
Repairs made during a short window of time likely won’t be substantial enough for a property like Compass Pointe, Middleton said.
“We believe residents have a right to stay in Galveston if they so choose, a right to have a say in decisions about their housing, a right to equal treatment, and a right to choose where they live,” Middleton said.
Minix would rather stay in Compass Pointe if her apartment is improved and the mold in her unit is removed, she said.
But resident Jessie Jordan would rather live somewhere else, Jordan said.
Jordan has been dealing with mold and leaks above her ceiling, she said.
“We need to get out of here real bad,” Jordan said.
She was born in Galveston and wants to stay here, but she’d rather have a federal voucher she can apply to live in a different apartment or house, she said.
In May, the complex received a score of 33 from the federal housing department on an exam where 60 is passing, Hudman said.
In a 2016 inspection, the federal department gave the complex a score of 80, according to an inspection report. The report also indicated inspectors found one or more fire safety deficiencies.
