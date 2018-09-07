The League City and Nassau Bay volunteer fire departments will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb from 8 a.m. to noon today at the League City Fire Training Facility at 718 N. Kansas Ave. in League City.
The event honors and remembers those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. on Sept. 11, 2001.
As part of the memorial climb, firefighters will strap on their gear and walk 110 flights at the training tower, which is a tribute to the number of stairs in the twin towers.
Members of the public are welcome to participate.
— Angela Wilson
