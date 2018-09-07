League City's annual Sept. 11 Memorial Stair Climb

A boy wearing a firefighter’s helmet and Nomex hood climbs League City’s fire training tower Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, during the 6th annual Sept. 11 Memorial Stair Climb at the League City Volunteer Fire Department training field. Firefighters from League City, Nassau Bay, Friendswood, Forrest Bend, the San Jacinto College Firefighter Training Academy and others departments from the area were joined by their families and the public as they climbed 110 flights of stairs, the number of floors in the World Trade Center towers, in honor of those killed on Sept. 11 in 2001.

 Jennifer Reynolds/The Daily News/

The League City and Nassau Bay volunteer fire departments will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb from 8 a.m. to noon today at the League City Fire Training Facility at 718 N. Kansas Ave. in League City.

The event honors and remembers those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. on Sept. 11, 2001.

As part of the memorial climb, firefighters will strap on their gear and walk 110 flights at the training tower, which is a tribute to the number of stairs in the twin towers.

Members of the public are welcome to participate.

 — Angela Wilson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription