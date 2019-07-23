LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek Independent School District administrators plan to spend more than $14.2 million of $14.7 million in new funding to improve salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, officials announced Tuesday.
The district’s board of trustees late Monday approved spending $11.3 million on employee salary increases, another $370,000 to offset rising health care premium costs and increasing starting teacher pay to $55,750, up from $53,600, officials said.
The new compensation package would mean teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses would see pay raises of between 4 percent and 9.49 percent, school bus drivers would receive a new hourly rate and a 3.5 percent increase for all other employees, officials said.
House Bill 3, the school finance overhaul Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law last month, requires school districts to use part of the increase they’ll receive from the state in per-student funding to pay for the salary increases. The law promises $6.5 billion in new funding to improve schools and pay teachers across the state, while also providing $5.1 billion to lower school district taxes.
Administrators estimate the new legislation will mean an additional $14.7 million in funding into the district’s officers, officials said.
Clear Creek’s total projected budget expenditures for the 2018-2019 school year were about $589.5 million, documents show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.