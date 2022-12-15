GALVESTON
A lieutenant with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office completed a prestigious program with the FBI earlier this month.
Lt. Kelly Freeman graduated Dec. 8. from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He's among 23 members of the sheriff’s office to complete the program, which selects the top 1 percent of law enforcement officers across the nation and around the world.
“It was an honor to be selected and it means a lot to complete the course,” Freeman said.
The academy consists of 10 weeks of communication, leadership and fitness training. The 284th session, of which Freeman was a part, included 237 law enforcement officers from 49 states, the District of Columbia, members of law enforcement from 25 countries, five military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.
“This program is a great opportunity to build connections with officers around the world and build a network to collaborate on different methods in law enforcement,” Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. “I attended the program about 12 years ago and it made me a better supervisor.”
During the program, Freeman learned from FBI Academy instructors and special agents with advanced degrees, many who are internationally recognized in their field. National academy students receive undergrad and graduate credits from the University of Virginia. More than 53,000 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since its inception in 1935.
“Most of the training focused on improving leadership skills,” Freeman said. “I took courses including employees at risk, leadership essentials and effective writing. We would also have fitness challenges on Wednesdays, which included 1-mile runs, 5Ks and 6-mile runs.”
Freeman has been a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years, with the first six with the Friendswood Police Department, and the last 14 with the sheriff’s office. Freeman also graduated from the National Forensic Academy through the University of Tennessee and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years.
“I was a criminal investigation division officer and my time at the forensic academy, where I learned crime scene management, anthropology and pathology, which has helped my career,” Freeman said. “My time in the Marines focused on transitioning into law enforcement after our time in the military. I always wanted to get into law enforcement.”
The academy is a one-time experience, but the network built will last the entirety of one’s career, Trochesset said.
“We are very proud of Lt. Freeman and we want to extend our congratulations,” Trochesset said. “I hope he utilizes the lessons he learned and applies them to his career.”
