TEXAS CITY
Police on Thursday were investigating the death of a man who fell from a third-floor apartment balcony.
Gary Moore, 31, was declared dead at the scene at 12:02 a.m., said John “D.J.” Florence, assistant medical examiner for Galveston County.
The cause of death was blunt-force trauma, he said.
Police received a call at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Mansions at Moses Lake, a senior assisted living complex at 2211 34th St., said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, department spokesman.
Moore apparently had been visiting a friend who lives at the complex, Bjerke said.
“We had conflicting stories that he either fell from a second- or third-floor balcony,” Bjerke said. “There were no signs of foul play or that anyone else was involved.”
Police had been called to a disturbance in the same area earlier that evening, but there was no connection they are aware of, Bjerke said.
An investigation into the death was ongoing, he said.
