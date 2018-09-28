GALVESTON
For the second time in recent years, Galveston played host to a group of state decision makers in the hopes of keeping the island and surrounding areas at the tops of minds in Austin come next year’s legislative session.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Coastal Legislative Tour this week. The event started Thursday and goes through Saturday evening.
“The point is to bring people down from all over Texas so they can see what goes on down here,” said state Sen. Larry Taylor, the Friendswood Republican who hosted the event. “When you have issues that come during the session that may affect us, it’s good for them to have a good idea about who you’re talking about.”
The official list of attendees included 51 people, many of them from local interest groups such as the University of Texas Medical Branch, BP and the city of Galveston.
The group included local elected official such as state Rep. Greg Bonnen, as well as elected officials from other legislative districts, such as state Sen. Brandon Creighton from Beaumont; state Rep. Dennis Paul from Corpus Christi; and state Rep. Ed Thompson from Pearland, according of a list provided by the chamber.
Paul, who has worked with local representatives on windstorm insurance issues and other items, said there was a value in such gatherings. The meetings help strengthen relationships that can be put to the test when legislative sessions get fast and furious.
“I’m a big supporter of the coastal counties,” Paul said. “Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and Galveston have had a long history of working together.”
Events planned for Friday included stops at Texas A&M University at Galveston, various places in Texas City’s petrochemical complex and Texas City ISD’s industrial trade center.
The group was scheduled today to tour the Port of Galveston, the University of Texas Medical Branch and some beaches along Galveston’s seawall.
For local interest groups, the face time provides opportunities to pitch elected officials on specific concerns they’ll have during the session.
“We’re going into a budget cycle, like we do every two years,” said Col. Mike Fossum, CEO of Texas A&M University at Galveston. “We took a budget cut in the spring of 2017, and we’re trying to impress on them that we’re a serious entity and we’re poised for growth.”
The 86th Texas Legislative Session begins Jan. 8.
