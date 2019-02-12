GALVESTON
The city board that allocates money to art and heritage nonprofits could be moving to the jurisdiction of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, a possibility that has those organizations worried about future funding.
This management switch is a possibility, but working out the details could prove a challenge, both trustees and Galveston nonprofit leaders said Tuesday.
The Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board allocates money collected through hotel occupancy taxes to island nonprofits such as The Bryan Museum, the Galveston Arts Center and the Galveston Historical Foundation.
Of the 15-penny tax lifted from every dollar spent on Galveston hotel rooms, 0.875 cents is dedicated to arts funding.
What the advisory board gives out is specifically for marketing and promotion. Since 2012, the advisory board has given out more than $8.5 million, according to funding records.
District 2 Councilman Craig Brown brought the possible management change before the advisory board last week as part of a multi-year effort by the city to evaluate its committees and agreements with other organizations, such as the park board, he said.
It makes more sense for the park board to handle the distribution of arts funds, he said.
“That’s what they do,” Brown said. “The ability to evaluate events and to audit events and to evaluate their marketing plans is more under the expertise of the park board.”
Moving the advisory board to the park board’s management would make sense, but the details still need to be considered, advisory board Chairwoman Kimber Fountain said.
The new arrangement could work, but there needs to be some funding security, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
Administrators worry the city would keep some of the arts money, leaving the park board with the responsibility to fund nonprofit marketing, but without the money, de Schaun said.
“The park board would be interested in it but is hung up on the amount of money that would come back,” de Schaun said.
Brown hadn’t gotten to the specifics about how much money the city would keep, he said.
That’s something city council will have to discuss, he said.
Park board officials also were worried about conflicts of interest.
Some of the nine park board’s trustees work for organizations that receive funding from the arts and historic board.
“This is something the park board’s never done before,” board Chairman Spencer Priest said. “That gives me heartburn.”
It’s a hand off the city is interested in making, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“When you look at the task of that group, the park board already does that stuff,” Yarbrough said.
The city and arts advisory board butted heads in the past year over an update to the ordinance that governs the board’s funding.
The change shaved off $50,000 a year for public art and restoration funds and allocates an additional 5 percent of the money to a reserve fund, according to the ordinance.
City council members said the funding can go to art projects, but the change received significant pushback from nonprofits and advisory board members.
The Galveston City Council will discuss the proposal at a special workshop next week.
