LEAGUE CITY
Affordable real estate prices and high-quality schools put League City on a list of cities one analyst considered best for young families, a recent study found.
What makes a city an ideal place to raise children depends on other factors, though, experts said. And while League City also has some of those qualities, many are intangible and harder to measure.
ValuePenguin.com, a personal finance website, released a study in May that listed League City as No. 4 in the South and No. 14 in the United States in a list of best places for young families moving to a new city.
“We took a look at the economic and social data of cities across the country to determine the best places for young families to buy homes,” research analyst Chris Moon said.
League City, with a population of about 105,000 and growing, is the largest city in northern Galveston County and the most affluent. Its unemployment rate is 4.3 percent and the median price of a new home was $245,000 in 2016.
It’s also a Houston bedroom community with about 85 percent of its tax revenue coming from residential property.
The city often does well in similar lists from other personal finance websites such as NerdWallet and WalletHub.
‘BIND YOU TO A COMMUNITY’
Jennifer Fuehrmann, a League City resident and mother of three, isn’t surprised.
“I don’t know if people know how different things are here than other places,” Fuehrmann said.
Watching movies in the park with her children and other families, seeing people help each other in the grocery store parking lot and getting regular information from the city government makes it different, Fuehrmann said.
“It’s those kinds of things that bind you to a community,” she said. “You can take tennis lessons at the recreation center. I never lived anywhere before like that.”
Clear Creek Independent School District is a major factor for Fuehrmann and other parents. High test scores, high graduation rates and high praise attract many young families to move to the area.
“I had a waitress the other day say she was moving to League City because of the schools,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
‘BIG WORLD OUT THERE’
But how people determine what makes the best place is subjective, he said.
Intangible qualities such as how kind neighbors are and what other values they have also are important in determining the best places to raise children, parenting expert Erica Reischer said.
“Are there neighborhoods where kids can be outside playing?” Reischer said. “And is it the norm?”
Parents should look for those kinds of organic playgroups that include children of different ages, said Reischer, who wrote the book “What Great Parents Do: 75 Simple Strategies for Raising Kids Who Thrive.” She is a practicing psychologist in Oakland, Calif.
Neighbors who have a lot of interaction with other neighbors are better for raising children than insular ones who keep to themselves, she said.
Diversity also is important, so children can encounter and know people from different backgrounds and with different educational experiences, she said.
“It’s a big world out there,” Reischer said. “There are many ways of getting that experience and exposure. You can also get that from travel.”
BEYOND TEST SCORES
It’s important for parents not to compromise their values and communities with people who are friendly and helpful to other people are the kind most beneficial for children, she said.
When considering a move to a house in a better school district, parents should consider many factors besides test score ratings and other numerical data, Reischer said.
“People overfocus on test scores,” she said. “Look more for intangible qualities. Is it safe? Is learning happening?”
Neighborhoods that are walkable, bikeable and have good public transportation are desirable for children and can encourage some independence, Reischer said.
League City does have a network of sidewalks and bicycle trails that connect neighborhoods to parks and schools, but it does not have public transportation. Commuter buses from Galveston and Houston pick up riders in League City, but the city doesn’t offer transportation inside its boundaries.
‘SAFE PLACES FOR CHILDREN’
Parents also need to consider what communities have to offer to young children who are not yet in school, Los Angeles parenting expert Janet Lansbury said.
Lansbury, who wrote the books “No Bad Kids” and “Elevating Child Care,” advises parents on what to do inside their own families, but she also has ideas about what would make a community a great place to raise children.
“Off the top of my head, it’s safe places for children to play outdoors,” Lansbury said.
Also important are preschools with staff who understand child development and have a relationship-based, learn-through-play, child-centered approach, she said.
Parents should also look for workplaces that offer parental leave so they can form secure attachments with their infants and toddlers, Lansbury said.
Affordable, high-quality childcare for parents who need it is another desirable trait in an ideal community for young families, she said.
League City offers young families a lifestyle full of activities, Hallisey said.
“It’s not far from the beaches of Galveston and not far from the museums of Houston,” he said.
Activities at the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, 1251 state Highway 96, are a good example of a place that can keep children and parents busy having fun, said Hallisey, who is a former League City recreation director and a former Galveston County Parks director.
“Families that recreate together, stay together,” he said.
