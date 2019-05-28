HOUSTON
The barges are gone, but some work remains to return Galveston Bay to normality some 18 days after a collision led to more than 9,000 barrels of chemicals spilling into the Houston Ship Channel, officials said.
Crews removed a capsized barge over the weekend, ending all salvage operations related to the spill, said Greg Beuerman, an assistant public information officer for Kirby Inland Marine, owner of the two barges. But state and other officials still are monitoring air and water quality and also have some shoreline remediation to do, they said.
Local, state and national officials have been working around Galveston Bay since May 10, when the 755-foot tanker Genesis River collided with two barges being moved by a tugboat, causing one barge to capsize and piercing another, which began leaking a feedstock blend called reformate similar to automobile gasoline, Beuerman said.
In total, almost 380,000 gallons of reformate leaked into the ship channel, according to government reports.
The chemical is flammable and toxic when inhaled, ingested or in contact with skin, League City officials said.
Officials with the Texas Department of State and Health Services temporarily closed Galveston Bay oyster beds as a precaution and recommended that people not eat seafood for the time. As of Monday afternoon, those precautions had been lifted, said Chris Van Deusen, the director of media relations for the department.
“So, we’re back to status quo,” Deusen said.
But the department still has several long-term advisories in place that predate the barge incident, Deusen said.
Department officials recommend not eating catfish from anywhere in Galveston Bay as well as blue crab and spotted sea trout from the upper bay around the mouth of the San Jacinto River because of the presence of dioxins and other chemicals, Deusen said.
“We aren’t usually able to link contaminants to a particular source,” he said. “Generally, they’re from industrial activity.”
While officials have emphasized that the collision caused little local effect, preliminary reports from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Kills and Spills team show about 2,000 fish were killed, said Julie Hagen, spokeswoman for the department’s coastal fisheries division.
But officials couldn’t extrapolate on that number because geography played a large part in most of those fish washing ashore on the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Kemah property, Hagen said.
Crews are still doing remediation work at the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Kemah property and a neighboring property, Beuerman said.
May already has seen several major fish kills in Galveston Bay, Hagen said. About 2 million Gulf menhaden died in four low dissolved oxygen fish kills, another 1,000 catfish died of unknown causes in three fish kills along the upper coast and about 100 fish were affected when a tank fire at International Terminals Co. in Deer Park spilled contaminants into the water.
Hagen cautioned that it wasn’t a good idea to draw trends based on the events of a single month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.