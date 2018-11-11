GALVESTON
Technicalities over language about sand and dirt removal continue to stall the integration of excavation rules into the city’s 2015 land development regulations, a document that three years after its creation continues to be revised.
The Galveston City Council was scheduled to vote on the restrictions at its Oct. 25 meeting. But unease about a clause requiring special council permission for excavations of more than half a property sent the document back to staff for revisions.
Now, the regulations remain in limbo for at least another month after some council members expressed concern about requiring council involvement for excavation permits.
Excavation is a concern because it might cause erosion and drainage problems on an island already struggling with such issues. It’s defined in the documents as any operation in which soil, sand, gravel or shell is excavated on the site of development for the purposes of raising the grade of the site, or construction of lagoons, lakes, canals, roads, berms or other similar land forms.
Some council members fear allowing elected officials to make the decision would inject political subjectivity into the process.
“It becomes very subjective when things like that come before council, and, depending on the makeup of the council, could depend on which direction that permit goes,” District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
Listowski would rather see regulations that allow city staff to fully monitor excavation permits, rather than what was proposed on Oct. 25, he said.
The effort to create excavation restrictions is several years in the making. An ordinance regarding sand and dirt removal never made it into the 2015 development document.
Before 2015, the development document had regulations from 1991 generally prohibiting borrow pits, an area where material is dug up for sale elsewhere, Listowski said.
Edits like this were expected after adoption of the document, Assistant Planning Director Catherine Gorman said.
“You spend some time working on it and we find there are some things that need to be changed,” Gorman said.
Excavations of more than half a property are rare requests and borrow pits haven’t been a major concern of the city recently, she said.
District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole agrees the ordinance needs some revision but wants to make sure development doesn’t move material off the island, she said.
“We have no excavation ordinance on the books right now,” Cole said. “We can’t afford to give our island away or sell our island away.”
The city council has been discussing the excavation ordinance for a year, hoping to find a balance without hindering development and business on the island.
“My main concern with the excavation ordinance is that it puts another burden on land owners when they want to do something with their land,” Listowski said.
City Urban Planner Adriel Montalvan said land these days is worth more than the material someone can sell off it, he said.
“Our land is pretty valuable,” Montalvan said. “There’s a finite amount of land on the island and demand is high and continues to keep going up.”
The city council will likely reconsider an updated excavation ordinance at its December meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.