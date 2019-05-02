NASSAU BAY
Crews in August will begin work on a $40 million expansion at the Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, continuing a pattern of explosive growth for the medical industry along the northern reaches of Galveston County, officials with the hospital announced Thursday.
The expansion, which will add a six-story, 150,000-square-foot medical office building on land adjacent to Methodist's Nassau Bay campus in 1800 block of Upper Bay Road, is the first part of a multi-year plan, said Carla Medlenka, spokeswoman for the hospital.
The new building will host the hospital’s orthopedics and sports medicine department as well as physical therapy facilities, officials said. The upper floors will also have office and clinic space for physicians across specialties.
“This is a significant milestone in our long-range expansion plans as we continue to grow to serve the Bay Area and surrounding communities,” said Dan Newman, chief executive officer for the hospital.
The expansion is the first facility work since the hospital became part of the Houston Methodist system in 2014, Newman said.
Houston Methodist’s announcement is just the latest such news. The expansion, building and acquisition of health care facilities in recent years in northern Galveston County and the area around League City has become the norm, leading some to call it a medical corridor.
The University of Texas Medical Branch, for instance, in March opened a new facility at the former Bay Area Regional Medical Center in Webster.
A full-service hospital, the new medical branch campus will host 87 medical-surgical private patient rooms with capacity to expand to 191 rooms, provides 30 intensive care unit and intermediate care beds, has 23 private emergency rooms including three for trauma, has eight operating rooms, houses three interventional suites for cardiac procedures and has interventional radiology, neurology and endoscopy suites.
MD Anderson in November celebrated the opening of a $112 million League City facility.
Houston Methodist officials plan to add between 30 and 40 physicians to the Clear Lake campus over the next five years, Newman said.
The new facility will rise on land previously occupied by the Nassau Bay Shopping Village in the 1800 block of Upper Bay Road, which the hospital purchased in 2015, officials said.
Crews will begin work on the new facility in August and plan for an opening in 2021, officials said.
Hospital officials also plan to demolish an old Fuddruckers building on NASA Parkway to construct a new entrance and improve access to the hospital facilities, adding new signs to make it easier for patients to navigate, officials said.
“We are already making plans for a second phase of construction that will include an expansion of the hospital itself,” Newman said.
