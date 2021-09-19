The U.S. Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights. Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, is the commemoration of the Constitution.
From now through Thursday, we’ll share daily Constitution Minutes that will help give Daily News readers a better understanding of America’s most important document.
