LEAGUE CITY
The city’s new animal shelter, which took years to plan and approve and is still controversial because of its cost, is on track for completion in about six months and might come in slightly under budget, officials said.
After years of planning and several designs, city staff members might be able to move into the $7.5 million facility sometime before the end of the year, or January at the latest, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
“Progress is really happening at the animal shelter,” Osborne said.
The progress hasn’t changed the minds of some residents, however, who still argue the project was too expensive and are calling the new facility the Dog Mahal, after the famous Indian mausoleum.
“I believe the money could have been better spent,” said Marika Fuller, a League City resident.
A new animal shelter to replace the existing facility, 821 N. Kansas Ave., has been in the works since before Hurricane Harvey struck the area in August 2017.
The city council eventually approved spending $7.5 million for a 15,020-square-foot animal shelter in April 2018, after debate and learning that their initial plans would have been even more expensive.
The new animal shelter will be at 750 W. Walker St., next to the League City Public Safety Building.
Architects had estimated in 2016 the cost of a 19,000-square-foot facility would be $7.5 million. Construction on the new animal shelter was supposed to start in July, but when more detailed plans called for a $10.3 million facility, the city took a step back and considered a scaled-down version of the new shelter.
The higher price tag had many causes, city officials said. For one, the plans were for a 20,225-square-foot facility. Also, prices had risen in the two years since the initial estimate. To meet a greater demand after Harvey, construction costs in the greater Houston area had gone up by as much as 10 percent, staff members said.
Councilman Nick Long, who voted against the new animal shelter each time it came before council, on Thursday said he still had some mixed feelings about the project.
“I was against it every time because it was too expensive,” he said. “I thought the old one was deplorable and we needed a new one, but the square footage price was unbelievably high.”
Long on Thursday wasn’t sure exactly what that cost was, but former Councilman Dan Becker, who also opposed the new building, told fellow council members before that vote that the building cost per square foot of the project is close to $500, a rate more than twice that of average commercial buildings in League City.
The funding for the new shelter also came at an inopportune time for the city, via certificates of obligation shortly after Hurricane Harvey, Long said.
Certificates of obligation are a type of funding for public works that don’t need voter approval.
And not long after, the city council put forward $145 million in bonds, the city’s first propositions in 27 years, on drainage and traffic improvements, he said.
Despite the negatives, Long is happy that the project is moving along smoothly and city administrators have said it might end up being slightly cheaper than expected, he said.
