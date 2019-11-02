Scooter and Luz Richardelle kiss for the first time as husband and wife after being officially married by Pastor Antonio Gonzo with the Barbarian Motorcycle Ministry during the third day of the Lone Star Rally on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The ministry hosted two biker weddings Saturday afternoon.
Pastor Antonio Gonzo with the Barbarian Motorcycle Ministry prays with Scooter and Luz Richardelle while officiating their wedding during the third day of Lone Star Rally on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Pastor Gonzo also performed a baptism in the Gulf.
Teresa and Rick Frost Rojas talks with Pastor Antonio Gonzo after their wedding at the Barbarian Motorcycle Ministry tent during the third day of Lone Star Rally on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Pastor Gonzo married the two in front of friends, family and people passing by during the rally.
