Police, students and school staff members who participated in an active shooter drill at a League City school on Friday did so with a sense of urgency and new reality.
Police officers, fire fighters, paramedics, deputies and Clear Creek Independent School District staff gathered at Clear Creek Intermediate School. They were joined by a number of volunteer actors.
The exercise comes less than three months after 10 people were killed and 13 injured by a shooter inside Santa Fe High School.
The district had been planning a mock drill even before the Santa Fe shooting happened, said Ryan Edghill, League City’s emergency management coordinator.
“After Santa Fe, the plan didn’t necessarily change, but our urgency changed,” he said. “The plan, luckily, was in place and we’d had it rolling beforehand.”
The goal for participants was to simulate the response to an active shooter inside a school building. The volunteers would act as shooting victims. Before the drill began, they had graphic makeup applied to them to simulate the type of wounds they might sustain during a shooting.
“I’m supposed to be dead,” said Megan Fisher, one of the volunteer victims whose neck bore a fake wound. “I don’t move or scream during the drill. Others are injured, so there are certain people who got trampled or pushed.”
The police officers and other emergency personnel participating in the drill were not allowed to see the volunteers before it began, Edghill said. It’s one of the steps planners took to have authorities act as if they were responding to a real shooting, they said.
The officers also were required to arrive at staggered times, to simulate how they might respond to an unexpected event. The mock shooter, a League City Police Department officer, was also allowed to move around the building as he saw fit and to try to evade officers.
“The man playing the shooter is one of our training officers, so he knows our tactics and he’s going to move and just kind of be more adaptive to them,” he said.
The officers used paintball guns to fire at the shooter.
Clear Creek isn’t the only school district to hold an active shooter drill after the Santa Fe tragedy. Hitchcock Independent School District held an active shooter training exercise for administrators Thursday. Officials were taught to barricade classroom doors and fight back against an attacker who is trying to force his way in the door.
The district plans to provide similar training for its teachers next week.
The Texas City Independent School District plans to hold its own active shooter drill with the Texas City and La Marque police departments at La Marque High School on Tuesday.
In League City, administrators said the reality-based training was a step up from past drills.
In past years, shooter drills have been conducted in isolation and in tabletop exercises, school district Superintendent Greg Smith said. Friday’s drill was the first time the multiple agencies and groups came together to prepare for an active shooter scenario on a district campus, he said.
“I think this is a great time for all the different entities to come together and try to create as live of a scenario as humanly possible,” he said. “We’re utilizing all the resources in terms of communication that we’ve not used in the past.”
