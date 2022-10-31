GALVESTON
Everyone dies, that’s an indisputable fact; but for those who celebrate the Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos, which also is known as Day of the Dead, death doesn’t mean departed loved ones can’t continue to congregate with the living.
Today marks the first day of Dia de los Muertos, a holiday traditionally celebrated on the first two days of November commemorating the lives of those who died.
Hundreds of people gathered Saturday outside the Galveston County Courthouse to celebrate the dead.
From the courthouse plaza, live music echoed throughout downtown. Flowers and hundreds of photos of the departed, some recently, some long ago, were placed throughout the plaza.
In the middle of the plaza was an ofrenda table that was covered with gifts for the dead.
An ofrenda, which means offering in English, is an altar, usually decorated in vibrant colors and flowers, with small snacks and other gifts placed in front of photos of the dead.
The offerings often are very personal — favorite music CDs, cigars and sometimes beers.
“It’s a Mexican tradition to make an altar, and place things that our loved ones used to enjoy when they were alive,” Rosa Martinez, who organized the ofrenda, said.
It’s an honor to celebrate with the departed this way so they can again enjoy what they loved in life, Martinez said.
“Being a part of the League of United Latin American Citizens, we believe it’s important to keep the culture and celebration alive in America,” Martinez said. “There are a lot of people who I know personally who are up on the altar celebrating with us.”
Dia de los Muertos originated more than 3,000 years ago during the time of the Aztecs, a Mesoamerican culture that inhabited what is now Central and Southern Mexico.
Aztecs considered death to be an important part of life.
Although the unfamiliar might find the holiday to be morbid, it celebrates life and those who left positive influences among the living, event organizers said.
The event is dedicated to the Aztecs and a culture that has been passed down through generations, Roberto Quintero president of League of United Latin American Citizens, said.
“We are honoring our people; the people that set the path for us,” Quintero said. “I have my parents and other family members here that I’m supporting.”
His father, Paul Quintero, was the first Mexican-American council member in Galveston, he said.
Many people die every day and it’s important remember their legacy, Quintero said.
Almost 3.5 million people died in the United States in 2021. Most succumbed to heart disease with 693,021 deaths, followed by cancer with 604,553 and COVID-19 with 415,399.
In the middle of the plaza, a man wiped tears from his eyes while looking at a black-and-white photo of a man in a military uniform and woman beside him. The names Tommie Jenkins and Pete Enríquez were printed on the bottom of the frame.
“This is my grandmother and grandfather,” David Enríquez said. “My grandfather was one of the founding members of LULAC.”
Pete Enríquez served during World War II, David Enríquez said.
“He came to Galveston for Southwestern Bell, which is now AT&T,” David Enríquez said. “He came in his uniform and they told him they don’t hire Mexicans. He didn’t take that.”
Pete Enríquez went on to start his own business in Galveston and became a barber, David Enríquez said.
“He helped start a LULAC chapter in Galveston,” David Enríquez said. “This is a legacy for him and this town. He was a leader in his community and so was my grandmother. They shaped who I am today. I’m so happy to be here to celebrate their lives.”
It also is indisputable that death comes in many forms, some natural and some unnatural. Of the millions of deaths that occur over the years, some stick in the mind of Blasa Lopez.
“With all the shootings that are happening we want to remember those who were victims,” Lopez said. “When I was laminating the photos and setting up the marigolds, I heard that there was another school shooting.”
“It’s so sad to see that this has been such a common thing in our country. But we’re here to celebrate the lives of those who passed.”
The community needs to come together to understand the importance of the Hispanic culture and celebrate the ones who have died, no matter how tragic, said Roberto Torres, co-chair of the event and volunteer with the League of United Latin American Citizens.
“We’re keeping a tradition alive that was created thousands of years ago that was meant to celebrate those who have passed,” Torres said.
The event is primarily to raise money for scholarships for students and bring people who are Mexican-American together in the community to appreciate their culture, Torres said.
“We’re not here mourning,” he said. “We’re here partying with our deceased ancestors and loved ones. They are the guests of honor.
“If you’re here to mourn, you’re at the wrong place. This is a party. We’re going to take care of the physical side and they’re going to take care of the spiritual side.”
Although the celebration is a Mexican custom, everyone is invited to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, Torres said.
“We try to make this event diverse and open to everyone,” Torres said. “Even though it’s a Mexican celebration, we all have one thing in common. That’s death; the great equalizer.”
