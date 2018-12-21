GALVESTON
A Montgomery County woman believes she was misled about the destination of hundreds of toys she hoped to donate to a troubled Galveston charity, she said.
In a social media post on Tuesday evening, Jessica Barnes questioned whether the toy drive put on by The Children’s Center was above-board and that her reservations about the event led her to drive away from the event with hundreds of items meant for children and families in need.
The post was shared dozens of times on Facebook, and made its way to local social media circles on Thursday evening.
The nonprofit on Friday insisted that all of the donated gifts at Tuesday’s event had gone to children and families served through its various programs.
On Wednesday, The Daily News reported that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission had revoked an operations permit from the Galveston Multicultural Institute.
The institute is one of several programs run by The Children’s Center. The institute housed children taken into state custody by Child Protective Services. On Oct. 31, the health commission notified the institute that it must discontinue operations because it posed a threat to the health and safety of the children that lived there.
The decision came weeks after two young men who were living at the institute, ages 11 and 16, drowned in Gulf of Mexico. Following the drownings, state inspectors determined that, among other things, the institute’s staff did not have water safety training before the field trip to the beach.
The state’s action was limited to the multicultural institute, officials said.
Tuesday’s toy drive was widely publicized after a Houston TV station reported about a Houston woman who said gifts she intended to donate to the nonprofit were stolen from her porch.
That news story was shared by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter, garnering thousands of likes and retweets.
The story about the thefts and subsequent toy drive, which was held at the Sea Star Base in Galveston, referred to The Children’s Center multiple times as an orphanage.
That is not an accurate description, and the children who received toys from this week’s drive were not necessarily orphans, said Hilda Tobias, a program director of The Children’s Center.
“We don’t even say the word orphanage, unless we discuss our history,” Tobias said. “People just get misconstrued a lot.”
Some of the families who received donations through the toy drive were from the nonprofit’s Family Crisis Center, a program that currently provides housing assistance to 47 children and 14 adults displaced by Hurricane Harvey, Tobias said.
“Everyone that was there was connected to TCC help,” Tobias said, using an acronym for the The Children’s Center. “They were in one program or another program. There weren’t any unknown people. They were all people that were invited.”
That explanation didn’t totally convince Barnes, however. Her family donated to The Children’s Center in 2016 and 2017, she said. Both those times, the center took her and other volunteers to a facility to meet with children without parents.
That facility was consistently described to her and others as an orphanage, she said.
A video of a previous visit she shared with The Daily News shows Tobias speaking about the ability for people to adopt from programs run through The Children’s Center.
Responding to the video in an email, Tobias said the children the shown in the video included children staying at center shelters, as well as homeless children, homeless youth and at risk youth.
The lack of clarity resulted in Barnes driving away without leaving the trailer full of donations, she said.
“We just wanted the toys to go to kids in need,” she said “The kids that were at that party, to us, didn’t seem like they were in need. Most of them seemed to be happy to be out of school.”
The two women also disagreed about whether Barnes’s issues were addressed when the group from Willis attended the party. Barnes said she sought to clarify details about who the gifts were intended for, but Tobias said nobody at the party raised concerns about the attendees or the toy drive.
“Nobody raised any concerns,” Tobias said. “There weren’t any questions or anything.”
