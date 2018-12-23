On Friday, Wendy Palmer was standing on 61st Street in Galveston, waiting for her ride.
As a taxi pulled up to where she was waiting with eight duffel bags and plastic sacks, stuffed with snacks, clothes and other items — everything she and her husband own, she said — she sighed.
“Sometimes they take a lot longer than that,” she said, telling the driver to take her to meet her husband at Rodeway Inn on Broadway, their home for the week.
Palmer and her husband, Wendell, have been homeless for more than a year, but it wasn’t always this way for them. In the summer of 2017, before rain and flooding after Hurricane Harvey ruined most of their belongings, they were renting a small house on Stewart Road for a little more than $800 a month. While the mainland endured the brunt of Harvey flooding, some island houses also sustained water damage during the storm.
They had jobs and furniture and a TV back then, Palmer, a former waitress, said. They had savings in the bank and a kitchen they could cook in.
“I’ve been eating so much junk food since then,” Palmer said, eating a spoonful of Java Chunk ice cream from the container after unloading the bags on the floor of the hotel room her husband had rented for the week. “When we were in the house, I used to cook all the time.”
Wendell Palmer, who can make around $80 a day hauling junk and cleaning out garages for a local antiques store, sprawled out on the bed and took a spoonful of Java Chunk for himself.
‘IT’S BEEN ROUGH’
The savings the couple had before moving to Galveston from Tennessee — about $4,000 — got eaten up moving from hotel to hotel after the storm, he said. Since then, it’s been shelters, sleeping on the beach and working enough to pay for another week at the cheapest hotel they can find.
Back in Tennessee, where the couple lived before taking a bus to Galveston in July 2017, Wendell Palmer had a job that paid the bills, he said.
“We used to have all our own stuff; I’ve never lived like this before,” Wendell Palmer said. “Since Harvey, it’s been rough, man.”
The Palmers’ story is similar to others’ in Galveston County, but it’s difficult to know how many. One of the big issues with tracking how big of an effect Harvey had on homelessness is that the data just isn’t there, said Eric Samuels, director of the Texas Homeless Network, an Austin-based nonprofit that tracks data related to homelessness to help communities plan for housing assistance and other social services.
“The lack of data is a problem,” he said. “We’re not doing a good job of tracking these situations, and more importantly, in not determining the number of people who became homeless because of events like Harvey; it’s hard to know how to help them. These disasters will no doubt happen again.”
After Harvey, Samuels’ organization requested surveyors ask people experiencing homelessness during the annual point-in-time count — an official survey that accounts for how many people are living without shelter — if they were facing homelessness because of the hurricane.
Because of a logistical error, people staying in shelters — where the majority of people experiencing homelessness typically stay, weren’t asked, Samuels said. But statewide, about 600 people living on the street, or 9 percent of respondents, reported they had become homeless because of Harvey, according to the organization’s data.
In Galveston County, the number of people experiencing homelessness has increased since the last time there was a point-in-time count, and Harvey is at least partially to blame, local officials said.
In early 2018, 425 people were counted here that were living in a state of homelessness. The Rev. Edward Lawson, president of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition, said he expects that number to go up by hundreds when the next count takes place on Jan. 24.
“We fully expect there to be at least 600 or 700 people the next count,” he said. “There will be more than before because of Harvey. All the people who moved into hotels and couldn’t keep paying, most people like that are on the street now.”
The county’s schools, which track student homelessness, reflect this increase. In the 2016-2017 school year, 2,060 students in Galveston County’s school districts were considered homeless, according to Texas Education Agency data. In 2017-2018, the year that Harvey hit, that number jumped to more than 6,500.
“In the weeks after the hurricane, there was certainly an influx of Harvey victims that came into the districts after the hurricane,” said Rita Baldwin, a social worker for Texas City school district. “But what was really surprising, when I was doing registration for my students this year, I was shocked when they were telling me they had been impacted by Harvey and hadn’t found a stable home yet.”
For people who haven’t been able to recover from disasters like hurricanes, floods or wildfires — about 3,800 people nationwide as of January 2018, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Development data — it can come down to what their situation was like beforehand.
“A lot of these people were already in very precarious situation, even though they were housed,” Samuels said. “One event like Harvey can change everything for them, tip the scale into homelessness.”
This was the case for Michael Berry, who was renting a small room in a house off of Broadway in Galveston when Harvey hit. Like Wendy and Wendell Palmer, Berry hadn’t signed a lease for his room. When flooding ruined everything he owned, including all of his identification documents, he didn’t have any proof to bring to government agencies who might have provided him assistance otherwise.
Berry ended up going to Austin immediately after the hurricane, but after living with a friend and then on the streets and in shelters in that city for a few months, a friend in Galveston reached out to him.
“He told me ‘I know you’re struggling; if you come back here, you’ve got a place to stay. It’s not an actual house, or an actual room, even, but it’s better than the street,’” Berry said.
The shelter Berry’s friend had for him was a shed in his backyard. Since August, Berry has been keeping his belongings in the small room.
“It’s pretty much four walls and a roof,” he said. “He runs an extension cord from the house to the shed so I can charge my phone and stuff.”
But his friend didn’t own the property. The property owner on Saturday told Berry he wouldn’t be able to continue staying in the shed. Berry is looking for a job so he can save up enough to rent a place of his own. In the meantime, he’ll stay in safe places on the streets of Galveston where he knows his belongings won’t get stolen and police officers won’t make him leave. Food will come from shelters or from the fruit trees around town that he knows about, he said.
He doesn’t have any other options, he said.
“Once you get stuck in this system, it’s hard to get out,” he said. “Just because someone is homeless, it doesn’t mean they’re addicted to drugs. Anyone can lose their job or their house or get hurt and end up like this.”
